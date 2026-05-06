Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited Crosses Rs 200 Crore in Revenue, PAT Grows 18.95% in FY2026

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5: Consolidated Revenue up 46.9% to ₹221.72 Cr * Profit Before Tax up 17.14% to ₹19.95 Cr * PAT grows from ₹13.29 Cr to ₹15.82 Cr * Strategic synergies with Kelvin and AART deliver strong growth trends

Overview

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited announced audited consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2026. The Company crossed the ₹200 Crore revenue milestone, growing 46.9% year-on-year to ₹221.72 Crore. Profit Before Tax rose 17.14% to ₹19.95 Crore, and PAT attributable to shareholders grew from ₹13.29 Crore to ₹15.82 Crore.

Management Commentary

"FY26 was a year of deliberate investment, product, and industry expansions with reference to building. We crossed ₹200 Crore in revenue, entered new sectors, and built the foundations of an engineering ecosystem that will define Fabtech for the decade ahead. Internally, we have formulated Vision 2030 -- our commitment to develop Fabtech into a powerhouse of engineering precision, with a world-class talent pool delivering exceptional project management and manufacturing outcomes for our clients, partners, and collaborators. We are building for scale, and every decision this year -- from acquisitions to new industry references -- was made with that horizon in mind."

Key Financials

- Revenue: ₹221.72 Cr (+46.90% YoY)

- EBITDA: ₹23.16 Cr (+28.27% YoY)

- Profit Before Tax: ₹19.95 Cr (+17.14% YoY)

- PAT: ₹15.82 Cr (+18.95% YoY)

On Profitability -- A Deliberate Investment & Reference Year

PAT margins saw a compression to 7.13% (from 8.81% in FY25), and management has been transparent about the causes -- all of which were planned investments, not only surprises:

- New sector entry -- Reference building: Fabtech deliberately accepted tighter margins in non-pharma sectors -- including data centres, solar, and microelectronics -- to establish project credentials. Winning references with marquee industry names required competitive pricing. These are now helping us build a pipeline of orders. ₹68 crore solar project for Waaree (Sangam Solar) marked a critical milestone--increasing our previous single-ticket average and establishing our footprint in high-scale renewable infrastructure.

- Operational Integrity: Identified and neutralized internal operational leaks related to information security; the company has taken care of it due to its implementation of rigorous governance protocols and review mechanisms to protect project margins and proprietary value.

- Supply Chain Fortitude: Unprecedented global geopolitical volatility and raw material bottlenecks that impacted the industry. The company remains confident on overcoming the situation and getting back on track.

- Sundry debtors, amounting to ₹84 lakhs, were written off pursuant to an NCLT order. This has resulted in a decrease in profit for the year. Neutralized a ₹1 crore impact from Altair through a strategic merger into Advantek, simultaneously increasing our stake to 34.99%.

- Sales promotion & exhibitions: Investment in sector-specific exhibitions, trade participation, and market development for new verticals/non-pharma -- and tangible new project leads across data centres, solar, and semiconductors. Expanded our market presence by scaling our marketing investment to ₹3.5 crore, a 143% rise over the previous year (₹1.4 crore in FY25).

- People & infrastructure: Employee benefit expenses nearly doubled YoY, of 103% to ₹17.7 crore (vs. ₹8.73 crore in FY25) (includes subsidiary during this year), securing the specialized expertise required for upcoming high-value projects and being future-ready. Reflecting planned headcount additions across project management and engineering, as well as enhanced employee amenities.

Despite these investments, absolute earnings grew. PAT rose from ₹13.3 Crore to ₹15.8 Crore, representing an improvement on both topline (₹150.89 Cr �' ₹221.72 Cr) and absolute earnings (₹13.29 Cr �' ₹15.82 Cr) -- even while bearing the full cost of sector-entry references, including solar. Margin stabilisation is management's stated priority for FY27, and the conditions for this -- normalised input costs, references converted, and a larger fixed-cost base now absorbed -- are in place.

Working Capital & Cash Flow

Trade receivables grew from ₹53 Crore to ₹87.79 Crore -- in line with revenue scaling from ₹150.89 Crore to ₹221.72 Crore. In all the companies, the last quarter saw an increase in billing, the trade receivables rose. Working capital requirements have expanded commensurately with the scale of the order book, and the Company is actively working with banking partners to enhance working capital credit limits to match the larger business it is executing. Short-term loans and advances increased accordingly as part of this structured scale-up of financing.

Note: Geopolitical supply chain disruptions in Q4 FY2026 led to proactive inventory build-up to safeguard customer delivery timelines. While this temporarily elevated inventory and working capital outflows, it protected project execution continuity -- a reflection of Fabtech's customer-first commitment.

Ecosystem In Action -- Subsidiaries & Associates

Fabtech's strategy of building an integrated cleanroom ecosystem is producing measurable results. Both key subsidiaries demonstrated strong independent traction in FY2026:

Subsidiary: Kelvin Air Conditioning & Ventilation Systems

Fabtech increased its stake to 60.20%, consolidating Kelvin as a subsidiary. Kelvin delivered an estimated topline of ₹64.53 Crore for the year, with strong performance in both turnkey cleanroom HVAC delivery and data centre projects. Kelvin's integration into Fabtech project bids is deepening, with procurement and margin synergies expected to reflect meaningfully in FY2027.

Associate: Aart

Fabtech's stake in AART of 28% (March 2026) is showing the synergistic approach towards the microelectronics sector. AART has more than doubled its topline -- from ₹16.6 Crore to ₹34.49 Crore -- driven by reference project wins in non-pharma and microelectronics sectors. Margins are currently modest, consistent with a deliberate reference-building phase. This growth validates the market size and confirms AART as proof of concept for Fabtech's sector-agnostic cleanroom strategy.

The strategic acquisitions of Kelvin Air Conditioning & Ventilation Systems and AART have meaningfully increased consolidated topline-- validating Fabtech's ecosystem-led growth model.

Outlook -- Fy27 & Vision 2030

- Order book: The Company maintains a strong order book, providing clear visibility into higher execution levels in FY27. Exceeding ₹199 crore (as on 31st March 2026). The ₹68 crore order under execution boosted our confidence to take on such kind of projects and are increasing our appetite.

- New sector traction: Breakthroughs in data centres, microelectronics, and other non-pharma sectors -- with notable client names. FY27 is expected to demonstrate the revenue quality of these investments.

- Securing turnkey pharma cleanroom projects: from a panel supplier into a high-value turnkey partner by integrating Kelvin and AART, allowing us to capture the full project lifecycle with higher control and significantly higher value.

- Margin recovery: With sector references built, input costs starting to normalise, and the fixed-cost base absorbed, management expects PAT margin stabilisation and improvement in FY27.

- Supply side expansion: Automating manufacturing and enhancing process productivity at the Company's Umbergaon Manufacturing Facility (UMF) in FY27, with a new Hyderabad facility commencing this year -- expanding Fabtech's ability to execute larger, more complex orders across geographies and sectors in India. Incorporated a UAE subsidiary.

- Systems & processes: Internal processes and systems are being upgraded to improve efficiency and responsiveness to the stakeholders, especially customers, vendors, and investors. Skill-based training and HR practices have been introduced to enhance people's productivity.

- Growth rate: Management expects the Company to maintain growth rates (30-40%), if not improve upon them, building toward Vision 2030's ambition of making Fabtech India's preeminent turnkey cleanroom engineering platform.

"We are building a sector-agnostic turnkey cleanroom capability across India. FY27 is a year of consolidation and execution -- aligning our subsidiaries, our talent, and our systems into one cohesive Fabtech. We look forward to sharing much more with our partners as the year unfolds."

About Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms Limited is one of India's leading providers of turnkey cleanroom solutions. The Company serves pharmaceutical, biotech, healthcare, data centre, solar, food processing, and is becoming sector agnostic, delivering certified controlled environments to ISO, GMP, and FDA standards.

Disclaimer:

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements and are based on management's current expectations, including insights from audited financial information for HY & FY26. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including government actions, economic and political developments, technological changes, and other external factors that may cause actual results to differ materially.

The Company assumes no responsibility for any decisions made based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. For detailed financial information, please refer to official filings submitted to the stock exchanges.

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