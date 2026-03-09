Fairmont Hotels Mumbai Ushers in a New Era of Luxury Hospitality with Actis Technologies AV Solutions

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9: Actis Technologies has successfully delivered a fully integrated premium AV and communications ecosystem for Fairmont Mumbai, helping the property create a refined, multi-space luxury environment where technology supports the experience without ever overpowering it.

Completed in 2025, the project was designed to unify high-fidelity audio, professional background music, corporate collaboration tools and integrated life-safety compliance into one centrally managed solution. The result is a seamless and immersive hospitality experience that feels effortless for guests and powerful behind the scenes.

Luxury Sound for Signature Dining Spaces

At Fairmont Mumbai's standout outlets, The Hedonist and Oryn, Actis deployed Devialet Phantom speakers powered by Dante digital audio networking.

The objective was simple but ambitious: deliver audiophile-grade sound that enhances the atmosphere without visually dominating the space.

The Devialet systems provide deep, immersive, room-filling audio while staying compact and architecturally sympathetic. Whether it is curated lounge music or dynamic evening ambience, the sound feels rich, detailed and balanced.

It does not scream for attention. It simply elevates the room.

Mood-Driven Background Music Across the Property

Luxury hospitality is often defined by subtle details. Music is one of them.

Actis implemented a Harman-powered professional background music system across common areas and lounges. The system ensures mood-appropriate sound throughout the property, maintaining Fairmont's signature elegance from arrival to departure.

The experience remains consistent. Guests feel the atmosphere shift naturally from calm daytime refinement to energetic evening vibrancy, without abrupt changes or technical distractions.

Business-Ready Unified Communications

Fairmont Mumbai is not only a leisure destination; it also caters to corporate guests and business travellers.

Actis equipped the business centres with high-definition video collaboration systems, enabling seamless virtual meetings and global connectivity. The technology supports productivity without complexity, offering corporate clients a dependable and professional communication environment.

It works quietly in the background, allowing the focus to remain on conversations and decisions.

Integrated Safety and Intelligent Control

Beyond experience and aesthetics, compliance and safety were critical.

Actis integrated Harman's advanced sound processor with the property's fire alarm system. In the event of an emergency, all background music is automatically muted to ensure clear communication and adherence to life-safety regulations.

This intelligent integration ensures guest safety while maintaining operational efficiency, a balance that luxury hospitality increasingly demands.

What Actis Has Delivered

Through this project, Actis designed and deployed a converged, centrally managed AV solution that unified:

Premium Audio

Devialet Phantom systems with Dante digital networking, creating immersive soundscapes in key dining venues.

Professional Background Music

Harman-based systems delivering mood-consistent audio throughout common spaces.

Video Collaboration Systems

High-definition unified communications infrastructure supporting Fairmont's corporate clientele.

The result is a hospitality ecosystem where audio, communication and safety technologies operate cohesively to enhance guest experiences without compromising the property's architectural and design vision.

Actis Quote

"Premium audio is entering a new era -- high-fidelity sound that's more accessible, more immersive and more emotional. With advanced acoustic engineering, smart audio networking and software-driven tuning, it can disappear into the design while still being seen, felt and remembered." said Palak Hotha from Actis Technologies.

Customer Quote

"Actis has supplied Devialet Phantom speakers, which are performing exceptionally well at our outlets, The Hedonist and Oryn. They effortlessly fill each space with rich, immersive sound and have significantly elevated the overall guest experience."

-- Aaryaman Chhatwal, Fairmont Mumbai

A Hospitality Experience, Powered Quietly by Technology

Luxury today is about harmony. Architecture, decor, lighting and sound must work together. The Fairmont Mumbai project demonstrates how sophisticated AV systems can enhance a property's identity without overshadowing it.

Actis ensured that every solution, from immersive dining audio to business collaboration and safety compliance, felt natural, refined and aligned with Fairmont's brand philosophy.

About Actis Technologies

Actis Technologies is a leading AV solutions provider in India, helping organisations build premium hospitality spaces, corporate environments and advanced communication infrastructure. With expertise in audio design, digital networking and integrated systems, Actis delivers solutions that combine performance, reliability and architectural sensitivity.

Press Contact

Media Relations - Actis Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Email: contact@actis.co.in

Phone: +91-22-30808000

Website: https://actis.co.in/

