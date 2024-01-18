Fairylife's airBeyond Revolutionizes Air Purification, Setting Unprecedented Globally Quality Standards in Make In India Innovation

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 18: Fairylife is set to launch its flagship product, airBeyond, after raising $263,000 from an Angel Investor Rajesh Chandan serving as the Founder of Indiashoppe and including Chairman of the Latin American Caribbean Trade Council, Board member at the National Traders Welfare Board of India, and National Chairman at Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO). Founders Bharath Lodha and Ashish Chauhan have dedicated 5 years to intensive research, engaging around 40,000 people in surveys, and creating over 3500+ working prototypes. They have set a high bar of quality for all manufacturers, emphasizing their dedication to quality and perfection. Additionally, Bharath highlights their goal to showcase the exceptional quality of Make in India products to the world.

Fairylife's Vision - In the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown, AirBeyond's founders Bharath Lodha and Ashish Chauhan found themselves deeply concerned about the rising toll of air pollution on people's health. Witnessing the devastating impact, they decided to channel their worry into action. With determination and resilience, they worked tirelessly to create AirBeyond, a groundbreaking machine that delivers clean air. Motivated by the alarming statistics from the World Health Organization, citing 6.5 million annual deaths due to air pollution, the founders saw their invention not just as a pandemic response but as a lasting solution to a global health crisis. Their story is a testament to the transformative power of commitment and innovation, proving that even in challenging times, individuals can make a profound impact on the well-being of communities worldwide.

Fairylife has addressed primary customer concerns, including design, filter life, and odour removal, with airBeyond going one step beyond. The product offers a substantial upgrade with a 4-year filter life, covering up to 1800 sq.ft., and includes Vitamin C filters. Patented filters diffuse vitamin C into the air, and the 7-layered filter in one cylinder is a remarkable engineering achievement. airBeyond features aroma diffusion, wireless charging, and more. It is a fully IoT/app-controlled device, offering premium quality at a higher price range. However, in the long run, airBeyond proves to be cost-effective.

Market Positioning - Positioned as a competitor against leading brands airBeyond's comprehensive features and commitment to premium quality make it a top choice for those combating air pollution.

Fairylife has also shown the comparison of Filter life in their website www.fairylife.in

With over 700,000 air purifiers sold annually in India since the rise of COVID19, Fairylife aims to capture a 10% market share in 3 years, according to CEO Bharath Lodha.

Technological Advancements - airBeyond can sense dust as small as 0.3 microns, impossible to see with the naked eye, also uses Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS) technology for gaseous pollutant sensing. The sensing technology features a precisely calibrated, highly sensitive light source for detecting dust particles with unparalleled accuracy, all within the blink of an eye.

"airBeyond has the largest HEPA filters ever developed at Fairylife. Pleating the filters densely into a cylindrical form posed a significant challenge, setting AirBeyond Filters apart from their competitors," says CTO Ashish Chauhan.

Detailed Air Quality Monitoring - airBeyond displays PM1, PM2.5, and PM10 data along with AQI, it offers a more detailed breakdown of particulate matter levels. This can provide users with a comprehensive understanding of the different particle sizes present in the air, offering insights into potential health risks associated with various particle sizes. It's a valuable feature for those concerned about specific pollutants and their impact on respiratory health.

Artistic Design and Performance Boost - In addition to its artistic design, airBeyond incorporates the principles of physics into its structure, multiplying and circulating air more rapidly than ever, yielding an impressive 8X performance boost.

As concerns about global air quality continue to rise, airBeyond represents a significant leap forward in air purification. Fairylife's dedication to innovation and sustainability is evident, making it a trusted name in the market.

