Family Office Summit 2026 Concludes on a High Note, Cementing Its Place as India's Premier Gathering for Private Wealth

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30: The Family Office Summit 2026, hosted by VCCircle at the Taj Lands End, Mumbai, concluded successfully today, capping off a day-long edition that reaffirmed its position as one of India's most closely watched gatherings for family office leaders, promoters, and regulators. The summit drew strong participation from India's most influential single-family and multi-family investment platforms, institutional allocators, and policymakers, with attendees engaging in sustained, substantive discussion across every session of the day.

Across more than a dozen sessions, the summit delivered on its promise of candid, practitioner-led conversation, moving well past surface-level commentary into the real tensions shaping Indian family wealth today: generational succession and governance, public and private market allocation strategy, the case for real assets, the shift of single-family offices into institutional AIF-style platforms, regulatory oversight, offshore jurisdiction, and the professionalisation of family office philanthropy. Feedback from attendees and speakers alike pointed to the depth and specificity of the discussions as a standout of this year's edition.

The edition was made possible by the continued support of its partners: IDFC FIRST Bank as Title Partner, GRIP Invest as Powering Partner, and the National Stock Exchange as Exchange Partner. SKEGEN joined as Strategic Capital Partner, alongside Session Partners Gaja Capital, Kroll, Multi-Act and Choice Wealth, Supporting Partners Steadview, Auraska Wealth and Naik Naik and Company, and Beverage Partner Tribe.

Sessions through the day featured family office CIOs, promoters, next-generation stewards, and regulators including SEBI and IFSCA, whose perspectives anchored a wide-ranging agenda, from the generational tension between capital preservation and growth ambition, to the evolving case for real assets, the maturing private markets playbook, and the shift of single-family offices into institutional, AIF-style platforms.

Organiser Perspectives

"The success of the VCCircle Family Office Summit 2026 is a testament to the strength and dynamism of India's private capital ecosystem. For nearly twenty years, VCCircle has been committed to bringing together the people, ideas and insights that shape this industry. We thank all our delegates, partners and speakers for their trust and participation, and we look forward to continuing our journey of building India's most trusted platform for private markets," said Paras Kaushik, CHRO & CIO | Head, Events, IPs and VCCircle, HT Media Group.

"The phenomenal response to the VCCircle Family Office Summit 2026 reaffirmed a core shift: Indian family offices have evolved far beyond informal wealth desks into sophisticated institutional players.

The deep dives into AIF conversions, GIFT City, regulatory foresight, and impact philanthropy showcased an ecosystem that is rapidly professionalizing on its own terms. We are immensely proud to convene this powerful community and deeply grateful to our partners and speakers for delivering such a substantive, landmark event," said Sahil Yadav, CFA, Business Head, VCCircle.

Voices from the Summit

"The biggest shift I see in India's family office ecosystem is the broader involvement of family members across generations. Earlier, family offices were largely led by the patriarch, but today we are seeing the second generation, women in the family, and younger members taking a more active role. They are more aware, more engaged, and are looking beyond the core family business to diversify across products, geographies, international investments, and new asset classes. At the same time, family offices are becoming more institutional in their approach. The focus is no longer limited to investments alone; families are also looking closely at governance, professionalisation, succession planning, and building stronger structures for the future," said Sreedhar KV, Chief Financial Officer, Nilekani Family Office

"Alternate asset investing in India is no longer an alternative; it has become mainstream and increasingly essential. For long-term capital to create alpha beyond public market returns, family offices need a well-defined private markets strategy. A disciplined private market playbook rests on three key pillars: asset allocation and diversification, a robust risk and governance framework, and a clear exit and liquidity strategy.

Family offices need strong alignment between LPs and GPs on how capital is deployed across public markets, private markets, venture capital, real estate, and other asset classes. They must also evaluate whether geographic diversification is relevant, even as India remains a large, growing, and relatively resilient economy. Finally, liquidity planning is critical. Whether investing with a long-term or shorter-term lens, family offices must ensure periodic liquidity and maintain adequate dry powder to capitalise on dislocations and emerging opportunities across asset classes," said Shishir Srivastava, Director, Premji Invest.

About the Summit

The Family Office Summit 2026 was organised by VCCircle, a part of HT Media Group, as part of its portfolio of flagship events serving India's private capital ecosystem. The summit convened family office principals, CIOs, promoters, institutional investors, regulators and advisors for a day of panel discussions, fireside chats and special addresses on the themes shaping the future of private wealth in India.

For more information on the Family Office Summit and future editions, visit events.vccircle.com/FamilyOfficeSummit2026.

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