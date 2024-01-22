Famous Personalities Marked Their Presence At The Birthday Bash Of World Record Holder Expert Dr Pratayksha

PNN

Yamunanagr (Haryana) [India], January 22: To celebrate his birthday and this remarkable achievement, Dr Bhardwaj organized a grand bash at a posh hotel in Mumbai, which was attended by some of the biggest names in the industry.

Karan Singh Grover, a renowned celebrity in the entertainment industry, made an appearance at both Dr. Pratyaksha's birthday festivities and Shree Skin Care & Slimming Centre Pvt Ltd's anniversary - his charm and charisma captivating all those present. As a prominent figure himself, Karan hailed the accomplishments of Dr. Pratyaksha who had displayed immense talent and dedication within her field; adding significant glamour to an already exciting affair.

The event held much significance beyond its dazzling display, recognizing the exceptional achievements of Dr. Pratyashka for their steadfast dedication in making a positive impact on society through work. Grover's endorsement illustrated his unwavering belief in ShreeSkinCare-Slimming Center's services. This notable milestone will remain engraved in each participant as an unforgettable experience.

The presence of Karan Singh Grover, known to millions for his entertainment career, added an extra dose of allure and magnetism to the event. Crowds buzzed with excitement as flashing cameras captured every moment. His fame enhanced what was already a glamorous sight, endorsing ShreeSkinCare-Slimming Center's reputation as a trustworthy destination for rejuvenation and wellness solutions.

On this occasion of Dr. Bhardwaj's birthday, renowned celebrity Arbaaz Khan attended the bash last time but however, this time despite his absence, he sent his heartfelt wishes to extend his warm regards and well-wishes to him.

From B-town numerous renowned celebrities like Shahbaz Khan, Rushad Rana, Hiten Tejwani, Khayati Keswani, Vidhika Walech, Rakesh Bedi and many other stars expressed their heartfelt wishes to him. Being recognized globally for his outstanding contributions to the field of science and research, Dr. Bhardwaj has garnered immense admiration and respect from industry professionals. www.shreeslimming.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)