VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: FanCode, India's premier digital destination for sports fans, has been honoured with the Sports Broadcaster of the Year 2026 award by FICCI, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. The platform has also been recognised as the Best App for Sports Fans in India at Google Play's Best of 2026 Awards.

The FICCI honour recognises FanCode's role in reshaping how India watches and engages with sport, while the Google Play award reflects the strength of its fan experience. Together, the two recognitions mark a significant milestone in FanCode's journey of building a sports destination centred around the needs of fans. Launched just over seven years ago, FanCode has grown to reach more than 240 million sports fans, bringing them closer to the sports, teams and athletes they love.

Built by sports fans, for sports fans, FanCode's approach has been to make LIVE sport more accessible through a diverse content portfolio, flexible and affordable viewing options, and a digital experience designed around how fans consume sport. From discovering new competitions to following their favourite teams and watching live action, the platform aims to give fans greater choice and control over their sport consumption experience.

Over the years, FanCode has significantly expanded its multi-sport portfolio, bringing some of the world's biggest sporting properties to Indian audiences while building a presence across every level of sport. From grassroots and age-group competitions to domestic leagues, emerging tournaments and the biggest global stages, FanCode has gone deeper into each sport to create a more comprehensive sporting ecosystem for fans and leagues alike. This year, the platform has been home to marquee global properties including Formula 1, LALIGA, AFC competitions, MotoGP, ATP Tour, alongside international, domestic and franchise cricket from across the world. Its portfolio spans football, motorsport, tennis, golf and cricket, reflecting FanCode's commitment to bringing fans closer to the sports they love.

Yannick Colaco, Co-founder, FanCode, said, "These twin honours belong to our users and the FanCoders who build the app every day. We are grateful to FICCI for recognising FanCode as Sports Broadcaster of the Year, and to Google Play for naming us the Best App for Sports Fans. FanCode was created to solve a simple problem: sports fans deserve easy access to the sports they love. That belief continues to guide everything we build, from the content we bring to India to the experience we create for fans. Reaching more than 240 million fans in just over seven years is a testament to the growing appetite for global sport in India. These recognitions motivate us to keep raising the bar for sports fans."

FanCode is a Made in India digital product that has redefined sports consumption in the country, a contribution acknowledged by FICCI's Sports Broadcaster of the Year recognition. The platform continues to innovate across every aspect of the fan experience. From how fans discover to how they consume content, FanCode has focused on building deeper connections with India's sports fans. By actively engaging with the fan community and evolving its product based on consumer needs and behaviours, FanCode continues to make sports more personalised, interactive, accessible and engaging.

FanCode's growth has been supported by partnerships with some of the biggest sporting organisations and rights holders globally, including Formula 1, LALIGA, ICC, FIFA, UEFA, AFC, ATP, PGA Tour, MotoGP, FIVB, EFL, among others.

The FICCI and Google Play recognitions are further milestones in FanCode's mission to build a destination for every sports fan in India, making more sport accessible, creating better ways to experience it and bringing fans closer to the action they love.

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