FANUC India Appoints Mr. Toshiyuki Suzuki as President and CEO; Unveils Strategic Roadmap for Nationwide Expansion

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 30: FANUC India, leader in CNC, ROBOT, and ROBOMACHINE, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Toshiyuki Suzuki as its new President & CEO. Mr. Suzuki succeeds Mr. Yuki Kita, whose visionary leadership from 2023 to 2026 successfully expanded FANUC's industrial and academic footprint across the subcontinent.

The Road Ahead: FANUC India's Vision for a Digitally Automated India

Incoming President & CEO Mr. Toshiyuki Suzuki steps into the role with a clear mandate of FANUC to accelerate reach of the industrial automation technology to the core of Indian Industries. FANUC mission is not just about our own success, but also about contributing to the expansion of our customers. Recognizing India's trajectory toward becoming a global manufacturing epicenter, Mr. Suzuki has unveiled a strategic roadmap focused on deep-tech accessibility and an invincible service infrastructure.

Strategic Pillars of the Expansion Plan:

* Next-Gen Technology Development Centers (TDCs): Mr. Suzuki aims to evolve regional offices into "Advanced Technology Development Centers." These hubs will serve as world-class incubation labs, allowing Indian manufacturers to conduct real-world Proof-of-Concept (PoC) testing for complex automation lines before full-scale deployment.

* Hyper-Efficient Service Network: To ensure "Maximum Uptime," FANUC India will significantly enhance our service capabilities. By further penetrating Tier-2 and Tier-3 industrial clusters, the company ensures that expert technical support and spares are available within record response times, regardless of factory location.

* Democratizing Automation for SMEs: A core focus under Mr. Suzuki is expanding FANUC's advanced technology--including Robotics and Cobots--beyond large-scale manufacturing. By targeting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), FANUC will provide the flexible, space-saving solutions necessary for smaller players to compete globally.

* Strengthening the "IoT" Segment: The new leadership will accelerate the adoption of Industrial IoT (IIoT), integrating smart data analytics to increase the "intelligence" of the Indian shop floor.

"India's industrial sector is at a tipping point," stated Mr. Toshiyuki Suzuki. "Our expansion is centred around penetrating not just the large- scale industries but also the regional MSMEs; it is about elevating the intelligence of Indian manufacturing from ground up. We already have built a robust network of Technical Centers that will act as the heartbeat of Indian innovation, supported by a service infrastructure that guarantees our customers' success ensuring maximum uptime."

About FANUC India: FANUC India Private Limited, a 100% subsidiary of FANUC Corporation, Japan, is the market leader in CNC systems, Industrial ROBOT (including COBOTs), and ROBOMACHINE (ROBODRILL, ROBOSHOT, and ROBOCUT), providing world-class automation solutions to drive industrial excellence.

Media Contact: Gurpreet Kaur, FANUC India Communications Team ? www.fanucindia.com

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