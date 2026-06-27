FASII to Celebrate International MSME Day at ICCR on June 29 with a Strong Call for Industrial Renaissance in West Bengal

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 26: The Federation of Associations of Small Industries of India (FASII) will observe International MSME Day on 29th June 2026 at ICCR, Kolkata, with a grand convention bringing together senior State Ministers, leading entrepreneurs, bankers, industry experts, and aspiring youth to deliberate on the future of industrial development in West Bengal.

The programme will serve as a significant platform for interaction among policymakers, industry leaders, and young entrepreneurs to discuss practical measures for accelerating industrial growth, promoting entrepreneurship, strengthening MSMEs, enhancing skill development, and generating large-scale employment opportunities across the State.

Addressing the media ahead of the event, FASII National President Mr. Saileshwar Panda said that the MSME sector has the most vital role to play in ushering in an industrial renaissance in West Bengal under the new Government.

He urged the State Government to extend greater patronage to MSME entrepreneurs by introducing attractive subsidies, ensuring easier access to finance, simplifying regulatory procedures, and creating a business-friendly ecosystem that encourages enterprise and innovation.

"The MSME sector is the backbone of employment generation and inclusive economic growth. Timely support from the Government will empower entrepreneurs, strengthen industries and create lakhs of sustainable employment opportunities," Mr. Panda said.

Mr. Sanjay Sureka, Chairman of the Reception Committee, expressed confidence that proper support to MSME entrepreneurs would transform the economic destiny of the State.

"If our MSME entrepreneurs receive the encouragement and policy support they deserve, they can change the fate of West Bengal. At the same time, thousands of young men and women will be inspired to establish their own enterprises instead of depending solely on jobs," he said.

Renowned industrialist Mr. Shankar Lal Agarwal stressed that West Bengal already possesses capable local entrepreneurs with the vision and expertise to expand industries.

"The Government should actively invite and encourage local entrepreneurs to invest and expand within the State while ensuring quality infrastructure, uninterrupted utilities, efficient logistics and investor-friendly policies. Such initiatives can dramatically change the industrial landscape of West Bengal in the near future," Mr. Agarwal observed.

Adding a financial perspective, Mr. Shobhit Chhawchharia, National Financial Advisor, FASII, said that the availability of funds is a real challenge for many MSMEs for industrial growth in West Bengal.

However, Finance is always available for viable projects.

What truly matters is the right attitude, entrepreneurial motivation, and confidence.

The Government must ensure quality infrastructure, fearless and hassle-free business operations, policy stability, and reasonable returns on investment. These are the key factors that will inspire entrepreneurs and attract greater investment into West Bengal. We are very optimistic about our new Bengal govt initiative as our Honourable CM & his vibrant is already taking a lot of measures to redesign the Bengal business environment, Mr. Chhawchharia said.

FASII believes that through constructive collaboration between the Government, financial institutions and the MSME sector, West Bengal can emerge as one of India's leading destinations for manufacturing, innovation, and entrepreneurship, ushering in a new era of sustainable industrial growth and prosperity.

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