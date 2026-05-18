FAY Investment Group introduces Villa Roma EB-5 to Indian investors

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 18: FAY Investment Group, a global investment platform focused on the acquisition, management and development of real estate and hospitality assets, has announced the launch of Villa Roma EB-5, a US EB-5 investment opportunity centred on the redevelopment of the historic Villa Roma Resort in Upstate New York. Positioned within a Rural Targeted Employment Area (TEA), the project is being introduced to global investors, including India's growing pool of outbound investors seeking residency-linked international investment opportunities.

Located across a 434-acre campus in the Catskills region, the project combines a reduced 800,000-dollar investment threshold, priority processing eligibility, and a defined hospitality redevelopment strategy within the EB-5 framework.

The redevelopment plan includes a 52.1-million-dollar Property Improvement Programme to be executed over approximately 25 months while maintaining ongoing resort operations. The project aims to reposition the legacy asset into a modern, all-season hospitality destination catering to leisure travellers, events, and group tourism demand.

The redevelopment scope includes the renovation of 139 hotel rooms and 232 managed serviced apartments, alongside the construction of a new conference centre. Expanded food and beverage offerings, upgraded recreational infrastructure, and dedicated employee housing are also planned as part of the broader transformation strategy.

The property benefits from established tourism demand and its proximity to New York City, creating a diversified operating model intended to support year-round occupancy and long-term operational resilience.

From an EB-5 perspective, the project has been structured with a focus on job creation visibility and compliance alignment. Independent economic analysis projects approximately 777 jobs linked to the development, exceeding the estimated 640 jobs required for the planned 51.2-million-dollar EB-5 raise, translating to approximately 12.14 jobs per investor.

The investment structure is based on a preferred equity model, with capital deployed through a New Commercial Enterprise into the project entity. The targeted investment horizon is five years, with a potential one-year extension and multiple potential exit pathways including refinancing, asset sale, or operational cash flow, subject to market conditions.

The company stated that demand from Indian investors for globally diversified, residency-linked investment opportunities continues to grow, particularly in structured real asset categories with operational visibility and defined compliance frameworks. According to the company, Villa Roma EB-5 has been designed to align hospitality asset redevelopment with the structural advantages of a Rural TEA EB-5 project, including lower investment thresholds, projected job creation visibility, priority processing eligibility, and a clearly defined investment framework.

The Rural TEA designation also enables access to current priority processing provisions under the EB-5 programme, an aspect increasingly relevant for Indian investors evaluating global residency-by-investment pathways.

The resort itself brings more than five decades of operating history, supported by a diversified mix of accommodations, food and beverage operations, events, and recreational amenities that contribute to year-round demand.

The project is backed by institutional partners across construction, design, advisory, and fund administration functions to support execution oversight and operational transparency.

Villa Roma EB-5 reflects FAY Investment Group's broader strategy of identifying underutilised hospitality assets with strong fundamentals and unlocking value through structured capital deployment and active asset management.

For detailed information about the Villa Roma EB-5 project, investment requirements, and program guidelines, visit www.fayeb5invest.com.

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