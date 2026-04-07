FedEx and CSK deliver an all-round advantage with "FedEx. The Move India Needs" digital brand campaign

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: Federal Express Corporation ("FedEx"), the world's largest express transportation company, in association with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has unveiled "FedEx. The Move India Needs" - a series of three digital films in India featuring CSK icons Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Urvil Patel. This marks the second consecutive year of the FedEx-CSK collaboration, building on last year's momentum.

In India, where cricket brings together culture, commerce, and community, "FedEx. The Move India Needs" highlights how FedEx delivers through comprehensive, end-to-end solutions designed for diverse business needs. Drawing a parallel with the world of cricket, the campaign positions FedEx as an all-rounder - bringing agility, reliability, and specialized expertise across key sectors such as automotive, healthcare, and premium e-commerce. Led by CSK players, the campaign showcases how businesses can seamlessly connect to priority trade lanes across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

Nitin Navneet Tatiwala, vice president of Marketing, Customer Experience, and Air Network for the Middle East, Indian subcontinent, and Africa (MEISA), FedEx, said, "FedEx is built to handle complexity - so businesses don't have to. Our continued collaboration with CSK brings this to life, reflecting an all-round approach to meeting diverse shipping needs. Through our comprehensive solutions, we're enabling faster, smarter, and more reliable movement of goods, helping businesses stay agile and competitive across markets."

Mr. KS Viswanathan, managing director, Chennai Super Kings said, "We are delighted to continue our partnership with FedEx as they return for the second year of their association with Chennai Super Kings. Their 'The Move India Needs' campaign reflects a spirit of progress and momentum that resonates strongly with our team and our fans. We look forward to building on this successful collaboration in the seasons ahead."

Released across digital platforms and social media, the films will reach cricket fans, business leaders, and entrepreneurs nationwide. Watch the films here.

About FedEx:

Federal Express Corporation is the world's largest express transportation company, providing fast and reliable delivery to more than 220 countries and territories. Federal Express Corporation uses a global air-and-ground network to speed delivery of time-sensitive shipments by a definite time and date.

Media contact: Tasneem Poonawala | tpoonawala@fedex.com | 9892542705

About Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is one of the most successful and widely followed franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Founded in 2008, the team represents the city of Chennai and plays its home matches at the iconic M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, popularly known as Chepauk. CSK is known for its consistency, having qualified for the playoffs in the majority of seasons it has participated in, and has won multiple IPL titles.

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