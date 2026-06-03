Felix Industries Reports Robust FY26 Performance; Strengthens Global Presence and Circular Economy Platform

BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 3: Felix Industries Limited, a leading environmental solutions and resource recovery company, reported a strong financial performance for FY26, driven by higher execution across waste management projects, expansion of recycling capabilities, and increasing international business traction.

For FY26, the Company reported revenue from operations of INR 102.21 crore, registering a growth of 177.6% compared to INR 36.82 crore in FY25. EBITDA stood at INR 31.88 crore, reflecting a growth of 131.2% year-on-year, while Profit After Tax nearly doubled to INR 18.18 crore from INR 9.11 crore in the previous year.

The Company also delivered a strong quarterly performance during Q4 FY26, with revenue from operations rising 188.1% year-on-year to INR 37.43 crore. EBITDA increased 66.8% to INR 9.32 crore, while profit after tax stood at INR 4.34 crore.

A key highlight during the year was Felix Industries LLC, Oman, the company's wholly owned subsidiary, securing a contract worth approximately INR 45 crore from Oman LNG LLC, Oman. Further strengthening its presence in the Middle East, the securing of a landmark international contract worth approximately INR 60 crore from OQ8 Duqm Refinery & Petrochemical Industries LLC, Oman. This engagement covers hazardous waste collection, transportation, treatment, recycling, resource recovery, and environmentally compliant disposal services, reinforcing Felix Industries' growing global footprint and execution capabilities in large-scale environmental management projects.

Further strengthening its integrated waste-to-value ecosystem, Felix Industries, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Felix Prime Metals Private Limited, completed the acquisition of Tierra Fertilizer Private Limited. The acquisition provides immediate access to metals recycling infrastructure and enhances the Company's resource recovery capabilities, supporting its long-term circular economy and ESG-led growth strategy.

The Company's operational improvements were also reflected in its capital efficiency metrics. Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) improved by nearly 400 basis points to 16.38% in FY26 from 12.39% in FY25, driven by better asset utilization, operating efficiencies and improved returns on invested capital.

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Ritesh Patel, Managing Director, Felix Industries Limited, said:

"FY26 has been a transformational year for Felix Industries as we scaled our operations, expanded our international presence and strengthened our resource recovery platform through strategic investments. The Oman contract, ongoing capacity expansion initiatives and the acquisition of Tierra Fertilizer collectively position us for the next phase of growth. We remain focused on building an integrated waste-to-value platform, expanding our global reach and creating long-term value through sustainable and circular economy-driven solutions. Based on the current business visibility and growth initiatives, we remain confident of achieving our targeted revenue range of INR 180-200 crore in FY27.

With increasing regulatory focus on environmental sustainability, waste management and resource recovery, Felix Industries continues to strengthen its position as a key player in the circular economy space, leveraging technology, operational expertise and strategic investments to drive sustainable growth."

From Waste to Value. Creating Sustainable Growth Through Resource Recovery.

Disclaimer by Felix Industries Limited: This article contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and assumptions. Actual outcomes may vary materially due to market conditions and other factors. The content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell securities.

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