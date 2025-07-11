Fermenta Signs Strategic MoU with NIFTEM-T to Strengthen India's Food Fortification Landscape

PRNewswire

Thanjavur (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 11: Fermenta Biotech Limited ("Fermenta"), a pioneer in the field of nutritional ingredients and one of the world's leading manufacturers of Vitamin D3, has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management - Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T), an Institute of National Importance under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India facilitated by Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN).

The collaboration seeks to accelerate innovation in food fortification while strengthening research, development, and knowledge exchange in food processing and nutrition technologies. As part of this effort, Fermenta will provide technical expertise and infrastructure support to NIFTEM-T's Centre of Excellence for Food Fortification (CEFF) -- a dedicated facility focused on the development, demonstration, and dissemination of fortified food technologies, including essential staples such as edible oil and wheat flour.

Additionally, the partnership will facilitate industry exposure for students through internships, enable sponsored research projects, and promote technology transfer and incubation for food-related startups.

The MoU was formally signed during the One-Day Symposium on "Harnessing Innovation for Health: Novel Molecules and New Technologies in Vitamin D Fortification," conceptulized and envisioned by Dr Sirimavo Nair, Scientist & Chair, Panel for Nutrition & fortification, FSSAI, MoHFW along with NIFTEM-T, on July 10, 2025. The signing took place in the presence of Shri G. Kamala Vardhana Rao, IAS, CEO, FSSAI, Dr R.S. Sodhi, Chairperson, BOG, NIFTEM-T, MoFPI, Govt. of India, along with senior representatives from FSSAI, Fermenta, NIFTEM-T, GAIN and other dignatories from food fortification domain reflecting a shared vision to strengthen nutrition initiatives in India.

Mr. Prashant Nagre, Managing Director, Fermenta, stated: "This partnership reflects our commitment to addressing micronutrient deficiencies through science-backed solutions. By combining industry experience with academic expertise, we aim to enable real-world impact in public health."

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. V. Palanimuthu, Director, NIFTEM-T, said:

"We are delighted to partner with Fermenta in this endeavor. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission of driving research and capacity-building in food processing. The Centre of Excellence for Food Fortification will serve as a catalyst for impactful, evidence-based interventions in nutrition."

Dr. Bhuvaneswari Balasubramanian, India Country Director, GAIN, added:

"It is encouraging to see industry and academia come together to address nutrition challenges through practical innovation. This collaboration is a strong example of how cross-sectoral efforts can lead to lasting improvements in food systems."

This partnership marks a significant step toward building scalable, science-driven solutions that contribute to India's nutritional security and foster long-term public health benefits.

About Fermenta Biotech Limited

Founded in 1951, Fermenta Biotech Limited (Fermenta) possesses a growing portfolio of nutrition including Customized Premixes, Fortified Rice Kernel (FRK) and other nutritional ingredients. Apart from its nutrition portfolio, Fermenta is one of the world's leading manufacturers of Vitamin D3. It caters to over 400 customers across 60 countries with a worldwide distribution network for a variety of applications such as pharmaceuticals, dietary and nutritional supplements, food, animal nutrition and rodenticides. Fermenta's manufacturing facilities in Kullu, Dahej and Tirupati are certified by global accreditations and its world class R & D centre is located at Thane. Fermenta also possesses expertise in green chemistry such as enzymes for antibiotic synthesis, other niche APIs and environmental solutions.

For more information about Fermenta and its businesses, please visit our website www.fermentabiotech.com

About NIFTEM-T

The National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management - Thanjavur (NIFTEM-T) is an Institute of National Importance under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India. The institute offers advanced academic programs, facilitates industry-oriented research, and provides incubation and technical support to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in the food processing sector.

