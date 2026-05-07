FICCI Nominates Priyanka Mittal of KRBL Ltd. as Co-Chair of Saudi-India Business Council (SIBC)

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], May 7: Priyanka Mittal, Director, KRBL Limited, a global leader in the food industry and the parent company of the World's No.1 basmati rice brand, has been appointed as Co-Chair of the Indian side of the Saudi-India Business Council by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

In this role, Ms. Mittal will work alongside Dr. Siddeek Ahmed, Chairman, Eram Holdings, who has been nominated as Chair of the Indian side of the Council. The SIBC is a premier bilateral platform jointly established by FICCI and the Federation of Saudi Chambers (FSC). It plays a pivotal role in strengthening economic cooperation, enhancing trade relations, and facilitating investment opportunities between India and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Ms. Mittal's nomination underscores KRBL Limited's continued commitment to fostering global partnerships and contributing to India's growing economic engagement with key international markets. With her extensive experience in business leadership and international trade, she is well-positioned to further deepen strategic collaboration between the two nations.

KRBL Limited remains committed to supporting initiatives that drive international trade, promote sustainable growth, and enhance India's position as a global agri-food leader.

With 135 years of legacy rooted in quality and a commitment to innovation, KRBL is fully integrated from farm to plate--from seed development and contact farming to processing, aging, packaging and retail distribution--ensuring top-tier standards at each step. The multi-brand food company is driven by a consumer-forward portfolio that includes the flagship brand of the company, India Gate, has been recognized as the World's #1 Basmati Rice Brand along with 13 brands and a variety of products such as Regional Rice, Biryani Masalas, Edible Oils, Brown Rice, Quinoa, Chia Seeds, and Flax Seeds.

As the largest rice miller in the world, the company's dedication extends beyond products--KRBL believes that true success is linked to the well-being of the communities we serve and the health of our planet. With a deep-rooted philosophy of sustainability, the brand is committed to responsible practices that protect the environment and uphold social responsibility.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)