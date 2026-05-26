Finkurve Financial Services Reports Robust FY26 Growth; AUM Surges 149 Percent YoY and Q4 PAT Grows 105 Percent

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Finkurve Financial Services Limited (NSE: FINKURVE; BSE: 508954), one of the leading tech-first gold loan NBFCs, announced its audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The Company reported strong growth across key business and financial parameters during FY26, driven by continued expansion of its technology-led phygital strategy, branch network growth, and increasing customer adoption across markets. During the year, Finkurve crossed the significant milestone of INR 1,000 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM), underscoring its growing presence in India's secured lending ecosystem.

Business Highlights: Q4 FY26

Finkurve continued to witness strong growth momentum during FY26, with Assets Under Management (AUM) growing 149% YoY to INR 1,096.1 crore, including off-book AUM of INR 21.03 crore, while AUM has grown nearly 10x compared to FY23. The Company expanded its branch network from 73 to 105 branches across India, with active gold loan customers standing at 28,506 as of March 31, 2026. During the year, Finkurve also raised approximately INR 111.5 crore to support expansion and strengthen its technology-led phygital strategy.

The Company achieved several strategic milestones during FY26, including the listing of its shares on the National Stock Exchange, crossing 100 tech-enabled gold loan branches, and expanding into South India with the launch of its first branch in Chennai. The Board also approved the appointment of Naveen Kottala as Chief Executive Officer effective November 18, 2025. Further, Finkurve entered into a strategic co-lending partnership with Godrej Finance Limited under RBI's co-lending framework, while Infomerics and CARE Ratings assigned/upgraded the Company's rating to 'BBB+ / Stable'.

Financial Highlights: Q4 FY26

Finkurve reported a strong financial performance during Q4 FY26, with total income rising 71.21% YoY to INR 69.21 crore and Net Interest Income (NII) increasing 36.87% YoY to INR 47.44 crore. Profit Before Tax (PBT) grew 98.66% YoY to INR 10.42 crore, while Profit After Tax (PAT) increased 105.46% YoY to INR 8.04 crore. Basic EPS for the quarter stood at INR 0.58 compared to INR 0.31 in Q4 FY25.

The Company continued to maintain healthy asset quality and liquidity, with Gross NPA at 0.13%, Net NPA at 0.09%, and Capital Adequacy Ratio at 30.96%. Cash and cash equivalents stood at INR 102.12 crore, representing 8.28% of total assets.

Financial Snapshot: Q4 & FY26 (INR crore)

Key Metrics: Q4 FY26

Includes Off-Book AUM

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Priyank Kothari, Executive Director said, "Q4 FY26 represents a defining chapter in Finkurve's journey. Our Assets under Management crossed the INR 1,000 crore mark during the year and reached INR 1,096 crore as on March 31, 2026, reflecting a 149% year-on-year growth. This milestone reflects the momentum we have built across our gold loan franchise and the growing trust of our customers and lending partners.

This growth has been supported by meaningful progress during the year. The expansion of our tech-enabled gold loan branch network and our co-lending partnership with Godrej Finance Limited are not just milestones, but important steps in building a stronger and more scalable business.

As we look ahead, we remain focused on ensuring that our growth is sustainable and well-governed. Asset quality continues to remain strong with Net NPA at 0.09%, our Capital Adequacy Ratio remains healthy at 30.96%, and liquidity remains comfortable. We will continue to invest in technology, expand our branch network, and diversify our funding base, while keeping risk management, operational discipline, and customer centricity at the core of everything we do."

About Finkurve Financial Services Limited (Arvog)

Finkurve Financial Services Limited (NSE: FINKURVE; BSE: 508954), also known by its brand name Arvog, is a non-banking financial company (NBFC) registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a non-deposit-taking, Middle-layer NBFC. Established in 1984 as Sanjay Leasing Ltd., the Company obtained its NBFC license in 1998 and was acquired by the Promoters in the year 2010.

Finkurve focuses primarily on gold loans, which form the majority of its Assets under Management (AUM), positioning it as a leading gold loan NBFC. The Company also offers personal loans and SME loans, expanding its financial solutions through partnerships with fintech companies.

Finkurve also has a strategic tie-up with Augmont Goldtech, India's largest fully integrated gold platform, serving as a one-stop destination for all gold-related needs. With a growing presence across India, Finkurve remains committed to providing accessible, technology-driven financial services to a broad customer base.

For more details, please visit www.arvog.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)