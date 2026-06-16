Fintech wearable startup SEVEN launches 7 Ring Air for POS & Metro Payments, at just INR 1,477

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: SEVEN announced the commercial launch of 7 Ring Air, a contactless payment ring now available at Rs 1,477, on April 19 that generated unexpectedly strong demand. The ring is designed to make everyday payments immediate and invisible, and the product is available for purchase now.

7 Ring Air was built so payments do not interrupt life. The ring enables secure tap-to-pay transactions without a phone, wallet, battery, or network connection. 7 Ring Air was built for the moments when every second matters. The metro commute is where the product truly stands out -- fast, reliable tap-to-pay at the gate, when people are moving, rushing, and cannot afford friction. Beyond that, the ring also makes everyday payments seamless at cafes, restaurants, fuel stations, and retail stores.

"7 Ring Air is designed to democratize wearable payments, making this cutting-edge fintech technology affordable, accessible and truly mass-market for everyday users, not just early adopters", said Vijay Khubchandani, Co-Founder & CEO of SEVEN. "7 Ring Air can also be used for metro travel payments, where users are now literally gliding through the gates and enjoying the seamless experience of using a smart ring for metro ticketing".

Early traction has come from a mix of orders, organic videos, and user-shared moments that emphasise ease rather than feature lists. Customers describe the ring as something that quietly removes friction: walking through a metro gate without breaking stride; paying at a cafe or restaurant without reaching for a phone or wallet; and completing transactions without having to think about the payment process itself.

"Price was never an afterthought -- it was how to make this invisible convenience part of everyday life," added Vijay Khubchandani. "At Rs 1,477, 7 Ring Air is intentionally accessible: not a luxury item, but a practical tool that lets people get on with their day. The launch response tells us people are ready to move on from the way they've been paying."

About 7 Ring Air

7 Ring Air is a contactless payment ring that enables secure tap-to-pay transactions without a phone, wallet, or battery. Designed for everyday convenience, the ring works across metro systems, retail stores, cafes, restaurants, and fuel stations.

https://seven.ooo/7ringair

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