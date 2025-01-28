fischer Offers 360-degree Support During the Life Cycle of Buildings

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 28: fischer's 360-degree services optimise processes along the supply chain, from the planning, construction and operation of buildings. Digital offers comprise BIM (Building Information Modelling) services and digital scanning tools for existing buildings, automated construction with the BauBot robot and products equipped with digital features connected to the IoT (Internet of Things) for efficient building monitoring. With in-house engineers, application engineers, field staff and 50 operating companies around the globe, fischer works in close proximity to customers and projects.

Mayank Kalra, Managing Director of fischer India, expressed his enthusiasm about the world-class services fischer provides in India. He stated, "We are proud to serve the Indian market with fischer's innovative solutions, enhancing the construction landscape with cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. Our commitment to excellence ensures that our customers receive the best support and expertise, helping them achieve their project goals efficiently and effectively."

The world's longest railway tunnel and Western Europe's largest infrastructure project have one thing in common: fischer fixing solutions secure these record-breaking structures. At a height of 5,080 metres in the Himalayas or deep below the Alps - the company works with its customers to overcome any challenges.

fischer products and services are successfully used in construction projects around the globe. The range includes custom and project-specific product developments tailored to new build and renovation projects. The company's list of reference projects is extensive and includes the new Brenner Base Tunnel between Innsbruck (Austria) and Franzensfeste (Italy), the Grand Paris Express, western Europe's largest infrastructure project, the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, the world's longest sea crossing, the Acropolis in Athens and the David Lama Bivouac at an altitude of 5,080 metres in the Himalayas.

A strong partner for construction projects

fischer supports its clients through every phase of construction, with support ranging from consultation, product selection and design services, approval procedures and training to on-site briefing and installation support. Representatives and application engineers guarantee individual and professional support. 50 operating companies around the globe provide added customer proximity. The fixing expert has integrated its expertise in the design, dimensioning, and modelling of its product and system solutions into its own fischer Construction Engineering GmbH, with services including calculations, surveys, BIM modelling, CAD and fire protection services for optimised planning.

Connecting project participants in the digital world and in real life

The company's BIM services comprise digital twins of relevant fischer products and predefined smart components as well as custom BIM engineering, Field to BIM and BIM to Field solutions and services. Innovative scanning processes for detailed documentation of the building stock offered by fischer in cooperation with the Hemminger Ingenieurburo GmbH & Co. KG provide extensive geometry and material data in addition to precise information about the condition of the fastening surface. This creates an up-to-date as-built model that can be compared with digital planning models to accurately analyse deviations, dimensional tolerances and the alignment of components. These scans offer a huge increase in efficiency, prevent waste, enable a high degree of prefabrication and form the basis for the use of robotics such as the fischer BauBot.

fischer's BauBot enables fully automated drilling and cleaning and will soon be capable of marking drill holes and installing fixing solutions. The fischer BauBot increases the level of efficiency and reduces physical strain and the risk of injury on the construction site. fischer supports its customers with using the robot through a comprehensive range of services ranging from planning and implementation to documentation.

With fischer Construction Monitoring, fischer offers an innovative combination of intuitive monitoring applications and powerful, sensor-integrated fasteners. This sensor innovation allows the status of fastening points or buildings and plants to be monitored remotely via PC or smartphone, resulting in higher maintenance efficiency, added safety, reduced downtimes and a longer building service life.

With the fischer FiXperience design software, customers can plan relevant applications with fischer products in a targeted and cost-optimised manner. There is also an option to plan and design fastening points and base plates in a comprehensive and realistic manner with the spring model in combination with the Finite Element Method (FEM). Entering standard parameters and just a few clicks are sufficient to obtain the necessary verification in line with country-specific requirements. Last but not least, digital fischer offers include the DIY and PRO apps to select and use the products.

New training offers at the fischer Academy

With a diverse range of online and in-person training sessions provided by fischer, customers can always stay up to date with the latest spectrum of fischer products and applications and current regulations. Market launches and innovations are continuously integrated into the training programme. In 2025, fischer's in-person seminars will focus on metal construction, plumbing, heating and cooling, wood construction, solar protection applications, railings, anchorages in sealing surfaces (according to Germany's water resources act) and post-installed rebar connections. fischer also offers training sessions tailored to specialist and DIY trade.

Mayank Kalra, Managing Director of fischer India, concluded by emphasizing fischer's dedication to supporting customers throughout the entire life cycle of their building projects. He remarked, "At fischer, we are committed to delivering comprehensive solutions that cater to every stage of construction. Our advanced technologies, coupled with our expertise and close customer proximity, ensure that we provide not just products but complete support systems. This approach enables us to address the evolving needs of the construction industry effectively, making fischer a trusted partner for both new builds and renovation projects. We look forward to continuing our journey in India, contributing to its dynamic infrastructure landscape with innovation and excellence."

fischer Building Materials India Pvt. Ltd.

Ward No. 76, Unit 101, First Level, No. 3 (Old 4 Prestige Sigma, Vittal Mallya Rd, Richmond Town, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560001

