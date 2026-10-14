FITTR Announces Collaboration with PRA Group's Sendh Lake City to Bring Preventive Healthcare into Community Living

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 14: FITTR, a technology-enabled preventive-healthcare company, today announced its collaboration with PRA Group's Sendh Lake City to spread fitness, preventive healthcare and healthier everyday living across the community. The announcement was made at the launch of the project, which was attended by Rohit Chattopadhyay, Co-Founder and Director, FITTR.

The association marks an important step in FITTR's efforts to embed preventive healthcare into India's growing wellness real estate sector. Through the collaboration, FITTR will work with Sendh Lake City to integrate health-focused living into the community through diagnostics, wearable-based health tracking, certified coaching, nutrition guidance, clinical support and AI-enabled health intelligence.

The initiative builds on FITTR's strategic collaboration with Ileseum Clubs, a leading sports, fitness and lifestyle club-management platform. Together, FITTR and Ileseum are creating an integrated preventive-health ecosystem across clubs and residential communities by combining FITTR's health intelligence with Ileseum's physical infrastructure, curated programming and community engagement. The collaboration aims to reach over 50,000 Ileseum members annually and positively impact nearly 20,000 families living within integrated residential communities.

India's wellness real estate market, estimated at US$20.5 billion, is growing at approximately 26.5% annually, faster than the global average. Globally, the sector reached US$876 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$1.8 trillion by 2030, according to the Global Wellness Institute. As homebuyers increasingly prioritise wellbeing, developers are moving beyond conventional amenities to create communities that actively support healthier lifestyles.

"India has always been deeply rooted in culture, but fitness and preventive health have not yet become equally rooted in our everyday culture. This can change when people build stronger associations and partnerships within their communities," said Rohit Chattopadhyay, Co-Founder and Director, FITTR. "Sendh Lake City brings together young families and senior residents in one community, creating the right environment for health to become a shared way of life. FITTR aims to be a catalyst in bringing about this change-making preventive healthcare accessible, continuous and part of everyday community living."

FITTR's community-led model is designed to enable early identification of health risks, sustained behaviour change and long-term health monitoring. By working with developers, club platforms and township ecosystems, the company seeks to make preventive care a natural part of daily life, supporting India's broader need to address lifestyle-related diseases through earlier intervention.

The collaboration with Sendh Lake City reflects FITTR's belief that the future of real estate lies in shifting the measure of a home from square feet to healthspan, enabling residents to live healthier, longer, and more capable lives.

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