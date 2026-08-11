Five Crore Belpatra Leaves to Be Offered to Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra, Divine Doors to Open on Nag Panchami

PNN

Hisar (Haryana) [India], August 11: The divine doors of the world's largest Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra, created through decades of intense spiritual practice, meditation and devotion, are all set to open in Hisar. The Yantra, established at the Om Siddh Maha Mrityunjaya International Yoga and Astrology Research Centre in Mayyar, will be opened to devotees and the general public on August 17, on the auspicious occasion of Nag Panchami.

On this occasion, five crore Belpatra (bilva leaves) will be offered to the Yantra as part of a grand spiritual ritual. The organisers claim that the Mahaanushthan is being performed with the spiritual resolve to remove Kaal Sarp Dosha from the country of India. The Yantra, which became a major attraction for millions of devotees during its temporary installation in Prayagraj, has now been permanently established at Mayyar.

During a press conference held at the research centre on Saturday, Swami Sahajanand Maharaj said that the Yantra is the manifestation of his 37 years of uninterrupted spiritual practice and dedication. He said the purpose of the centre is not limited to providing devotees with an opportunity for darshan, but also to offer facilities for meditation, worship, Maha Mrityunjaya sadhana and spiritual contemplation. He described the initiative as an important step towards developing a global centre for spiritual awareness and self-realisation.

From Tapasya to Siddhi: A 37-Year Journey to Manifest the Vision

Swami Sahajanand Maharaj explained that the creation of the world's largest Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra is the result of 37 years of spiritual practice and dedication.

Before its permanent establishment in Mayyar, the Yantra was temporarily installed in Prayagraj, where millions of devotees visited and received its darshan. It has now been permanently established at the research centre in Mayyar.

According to the organisers, the Yantra is unique in its scale and concept. Through this initiative, an effort is being made to bring together the ancient Indian traditions of Rishi Parampara, Yoga, Astrology and Spiritual Science on a common platform.

Grand Spiritual Gathering on Nag Panchami: Five Crore Belpatra to Be Offered

On August 17, Nag Panchami, the public inauguration of the Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra will be accompanied by a grand ritual in which five crore Belpatra leaves will be offered to the Yantra.

According to the organisers, the offering of such a large number of Belpatra holds special religious and spiritual significance. They claim that the ritual is being conducted with the spiritual resolve to remove Kaal Sarp Dosha from India.

The event is expected to bring together a large number of devotees and provide them an opportunity to participate in Maha Mrityunjaya sadhana, have darshan of the Yantra and experience various spiritual rituals.

A Spiritual Resolve to Overcome Kaal Sarp Dosha

The organisers stated that the offering of five crore Belpatra on Nag Panchami is not merely a religious ritual but is being undertaken as a larger spiritual resolve.

According to them, the purpose of this Mahaanushthan is to undertake spiritual sadhana with the intention of addressing Kaal Sarp Dosha at the national level.

The event has generated considerable enthusiasm among devotees and is being presented as a major spiritual gathering.

Spiritual Significance of the 33 Letters of the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra

During the press conference, Swami Sahajanand Maharaj and Astro Pradyuman also explained the spiritual and symbolic significance associated with the 33 letters of the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra.

According to their explanation, each letter of the mantra is traditionally associated with a particular energy centre of the human body and a specific dimension of consciousness.

Through visual presentations, they explained how the combination of Mantra, Yantra and Meditation is regarded within the spiritual tradition as a means of supporting inner awareness and spiritual growth.

Centre to Become a Hub for Meditation, Sadhana and Spiritual Research

The research centre will provide devotees with facilities for meditation, spiritual practices, Maha Mrityunjaya sadhana and traditional worship.

Swami Sahajanand Maharaj said that the objective is not merely to provide devotees with an opportunity for darshan of the Yantra, but also to inspire people towards a stress-free, balanced and spiritually enriched way of life.

He expressed confidence that in the coming years, the centre will develop into an important national and international destination for spiritual research, meditation and sadhana.

Posters and Visual Presentations Explain the Connection Between Mantra, Yantra and Energy

During the press conference, various posters and visual presentations were used to explain concepts related to the Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra, Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra, meditation, the subtle body, the Vedic concept of 33 Koti Devas, Mantra Vigyan and the flow of energy.

The speakers described these presentations as an effort to explain aspects of India's ancient spiritual traditions. The objective, they said, is to familiarise devotees with different approaches to spiritual practice and their traditional significance.

From Prayagraj to Mayyar: A New Chapter in the Journey of Faith

After 37 years of spiritual practice, the Maha Mrityunjaya Yantra has now found a permanent home in Mayyar and is emerging as a new centre of devotion and spiritual awareness.

Its journey from Prayagraj to Mayyar represents a new chapter in this spiritual journey--where years of tapasya took shape, sadhana found a physical form, and devotees will now have the opportunity to connect with the Yantra.

On Nag Panchami, August 17, the offering of five crore Belpatra leaves will mark another significant milestone in this journey of faith, devotion and spiritual practice.

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