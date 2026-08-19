Five Decades of Excellence: How Persian Darbar Turned a Bandra Kitchen Into Mumbai's Mughlai Institution

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: In 1978, a single outlet in Bandra opened its doors with a simple promise: authentic Mughlai food, made without shortcuts. Fifty years, four outlets and a fifth in the pipeline later, that promise has made Persian Darbar one of Mumbai's most enduring names in Mughlai cuisine - and one that has never once turned to a franchise model to grow.

"At a time when there were limited options for authentic Mughlai food in the city, the aim was to create an experience centred around traditional flavours, quality and genuine hospitality," said Tabrez Rauf Upletawala, Managing Director, Persian Darbar. "That vision hasn't moved. What has evolved is our exposure to new techniques and ingredients - but the quality and authenticity of our core menu remain intact."

Consistency is the word the brand returns to most. Several spices are still sourced from North India even when comparable options are available locally. The signature egg pudding is still prepared over coal, or sigdi, rather than in a commercial oven - a slower process the kitchen believes changes the final taste.

"The greatest validation comes when customers who have visited us for years return and tell us the food still tastes the same," said Talha Rauf Upletawala, Managing Director, Persian Darbar. "When generations of the same family continue to visit and recognise those familiar flavours, that is the trust we strive to preserve."

The menu's anchors - Biryani, Dum Pukht Biryani, Tandoori preparations, Korma, Nihari, Lebnani Tikka, Pomfret Koliwada and Kunafa - have earned their place as customer favourites over the decades, even as the kitchen continues to introduce new dishes for a generation more willing to experiment. Over the years, the brand has also welcomed several celebrities and public figures among its regulars.

Growth, for Persian Darbar, has been deliberate rather than rapid. "We are conscious that rapid expansion can sometimes affect consistency and brand identity, which is why we have chosen not to pursue a franchise-led model," said Faisal Umar Bakshi, Managing Director, Persian Darbar. "We want to maintain greater control over the food, quality and customer experience as we grow." That control is backed by regular internal and external hygiene audits, staff training and standards aligned with government regulations.

Asked to define the brand in three words, the answer came without hesitation: Legacy. Consistency. Quality.

Mumbai's own diversity gave Persian Darbar the audience it needed to grow, and in turn, the brand has become part of the city's food culture - visited by former residents who make it a point to return whenever they are back in town. With a fifth outlet now on the horizon, Persian Darbar continues to explore new formats and locations, guided by the same principle that has carried it for fifty years: expansion should never come at the cost of what made the food, and the trust behind it, worth returning to.

About Persian Darbar: Founded in 1978 in Bandra, Mumbai, Persian Darbar has grown into a recognised name in authentic Mughlai cuisine across the city, with four outlets currently operating and a fifth in development. The brand is known for its traditional cooking techniques, sourced ingredients and consistency across five decades of service.

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