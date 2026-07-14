Five States, One Mission: Chennithala's Operation Toofan Expands Anti-Narcotics Drive Across South India

NewsVoir

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 14: South India's top police chiefs and central intelligence heads gathered at a high-level summit to integrate Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt into a seamless cross-border anti-narcotics grid. Launched by Kerala Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala within hours of assuming office, the mission has evolved into one of India's most comprehensive anti-drug initiatives, with five southern states agreeing to establish a permanent joint coordination mechanism to combat interstate narcotics trafficking.

Officially inaugurated by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan at the beginning of the current academic year, Operation Toofan is now entering its next phase through a unified operational framework aimed at strengthening intelligence sharing, coordinating enforcement, and enhancing interstate cooperation against organised drug networks.

The Operation Toofan Summit, chaired by Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, brought together top regional police chiefs, including Kerala DGP Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar IPS, Tamil Nadu DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal IPS, Puducherry DGP Shalini Singh IPS, and Karnataka ADGP R. Hitendra IPS. Elite central enforcement agencies were also represented by NCB Deputy Director General R. Sudhakar, DRI Additional Director General K. Padmavathi, Customs Preventive Commissioner T. Tiju, and SIB Joint Director Don K. Jose. Concluding the high-level briefings, IG and Operation Toofan Nodal Officer Putta Vimaladithya, IPS, presented the core operational strategies and timelines for the new interstate alliance.

Under Operation Toofan, each state decided to appoint a nodal officer (SP rank or above) to coordinate joint crackdowns on road, rail, air, and sea smuggling. A major focus will be on tackling courier networks and "mid-route train drops" that bypass station security. Internally, Kerala is expanding its DANSAF force and establishing 12 new specialised NDPS courts to fast-track convictions.

"The drug mafia operates without borders--and from this day forward, so will our response," Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala stated. He recently held direct talks with Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, strategically linking Kerala's operational framework with Karnataka's efforts to eliminate illicit networks. As the next major operational step, Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge will arrive in Kerala on July 15 for crucial bilateral talks with Chennithala to finalise joint border-control protocols between the two states.

Operation Toofan structurally attacks the problem from multiple angles. It is divided into four human-centric pillars: Toofan Strikes for aggressive enforcement, Toofan Warriors for mass civic mobilisation, Toofan Care focusing on rehabilitation, and the newly integrated Toofan Jagaran--a comprehensive mass-awareness initiative designed to keep the entire nation vigilant against the encroachment of illicit networks without borders or barriers.

Moving forward, Operation Toofan will expand its reach through high-level visits to the Chief Ministers and Home Ministers of all neighbouring southern states to finalise bilateral security pacts. Administratively, Operation Toofan is drawing widespread acclaim as a practical regional model for zero-tolerance drug enforcement. The collaborative multi-state framework directly supports the multi-agency approach consistently advocated by the Union Home Ministry in national NCORD forums to dismantle cross-border cartels. The mission will interface directly with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to request critical statutory amendments to federal anti-narcotics laws, specifically focusing on plugging legal loopholes.

Within 24 hours of the summit, coordinated enforcement operations under Operation Toofan resulted in the registration of 57 narcotics cases and the arrest of 58 individuals.

Drawing on his decades of legislative experience as a four-time Member of Parliament and former Kerala Minister for Home and Rural Development, senior Indian National Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala is leveraging his administrative experience to foster seamless interstate cooperation across South India, positioning Operation Toofan as a common anti-drug platform for the region.

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