Five Years, Two MVR Installations: SED's Technology Delivers Proven Performance at Wave Sugar Dhanaura

PRNewswire

Mohali (Punjab) [India], October 30: Industrial technology earns its strongest validation when performance leads to repeat adoption. At Wave Industries Pvt. Ltd.'s Sugar Division in Dhanaura, Spray Engineering Devices Limited's in-house Mechanical Vapour Recompression (MVR) technology has moved beyond a single installation to two successfully operating systems, with a combined operating record of five years. Performance from the first installation led to a repeat order, with two MVR systems now recording five years of combined operation at Wave Industries' Dhanaura sugar unit.

The first project involved the commissioning of an MVR-based concentrator by SED. The system has operated successfully for two years, maintaining steam consumption at approximately from 34% to 32% and delivering around 2% steam savings. Its operating performance subsequently led Wave Industries to place a repeat order for a juice concentrator, extending SED's MVR technology to a second application within the same unit.

The second installation has now completed three years of successful operation, also keeping up the steam consumption at about 32% to 29.5% and giving around 2.5% steam savings. Together, the two installations provide a sustained operating reference for MVR technology across successive applications at the same sugar plant.

The significance of the Dhanaura experience lies in that progression. The first installation established the operating performance; the resulting repeat order extended the technology's application, and the second system has continued to deliver against the same steam-economy objective. The result is not a single commissioning milestone, but five years of operating experience across two MVR installations.

SED's in-house MVR technology recovers vapour generated during evaporation and mechanically recompresses it for reuse as the heating medium. By reducing dependence on fresh steam, the technology supports lower steam demand during concentration and can be integrated with evaporation systems according to plant requirements.

For the second application, SED combined MVR with plate-type falling-film evaporation technology and integrated process controls for juice concentration. The system was designed around the plant's process requirements while maintaining the targeted steam performance.

These projects demonstrate the value of sustained technology performance in industrial operations: two MVR installations, 29.5% steam consumption and 2.5% steam savings across each application, followed by repeat adoption at the same site. It places five years of field operation behind SED's in-house MVR technology and shows how performance at one installation can translate into continued adoption within the same plant.

About Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SED)

Spray Engineering Devices Limited (SED) is a global engineering and technology company specializing in energy-efficient evaporation, drying, wastewater treatment and Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) solutions. With expertise across sugar, semiconductor, solar, chemical, pharmaceutical, and biofuel industries, SED develops advanced process technologies that help manufacturers improve resource efficiency, recover water and reduce environmental impact.

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