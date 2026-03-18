FLiCKA Cosmetics Shakes Up Marketing with India's First 20-Foot Primer Billboard

VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 18: FLiCKA Cosmetics has shaken the very foundations of beauty marketing in India with its latest guerilla marketing campaign that has taken Bandra by storm. The brand has unveiled the country's first-ever 20-foot billboard featuring its iconic Silk Touch 3-in-1 Primer, a jaw-dropping move that sets FLiCKA apart from the competition. This colossal ad, strategically placed in a high-traffic prime location in Bandra Western Express, is a game-changer for the cosmetics industry and marks a bold step toward redefining the beauty marketing landscape in India.

This mammoth advertisement, showcasing the Silk Touch Primer bottle, is not just a marketing gimmick; it's a statement. FLiCKA's Silk Touch Primer is a revolutionary product that promises to address three common skin concerns: open pores, sun damage, and dry skin. This all-in-one formula not only acts as a primer but also provides long-lasting hydration, creating the perfect base for any makeup look. With a smooth, pore-refining finish that lasts all day, this primer has earned its rightful spot as India's #1 most sold primer on leading platforms like Nykaa and Amazon.

The 20-foot billboard showcases the Silk Touch Primer in all its glory, making it the largest-ever cosmetic advertisement in India. Its larger-than-life presence is an example of FLiCKA's commitment to pushing boundaries, breaking away from conventional beauty advertising methods, and making a truly unforgettable impact. The boldness of this campaign, with its scale and creativity, has not only captured the attention of Bandra's residents but has also ignited conversations across the country.

FLiCKA's guerilla marketing approach speaks volumes about its vision for the future of beauty branding. The brand's goal is not just to sell products but to inspire change in how beauty is perceived and marketed. This monumental ad serves as a testament to FLiCKA's relentless pursuit of innovation, solidifying its place as a disruptor in the Indian beauty scene.

In collaboration with top makeup artists like Bhumika Bhal, Leena Bhushan, Sarah Khan, Fiza Khan, and Preeti Ghera, FLiCKA's Silk Touch Primer has quickly gained a reputation as a must-have product in the beauty industry. These collaborations further amplify the product's credibility, making it the go-to primer for professional makeup artists and beauty enthusiasts alike. The inclusion of such renowned figures in the beauty community highlights the trust and belief that the industry has in FLiCKA's commitment to quality and innovation.

By taking this bold step with the 20-foot billboard, FLiCKA Cosmetics has proven that beauty marketing isn't just about showcasing products; it's about making a statement. The brand's continuous innovation and its ability to take risks show that FLiCKA is not afraid to make waves in the beauty industry. With this groundbreaking guerilla marketing stunt, FLiCKA has set the stage for an entirely new era in beauty advertising, one where creativity, size, and impact rule the day.

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