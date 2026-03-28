Floweret Realtech Expands into Delhi NCR and Dubai, Strengthens India-UAE Property Investment Corridor

PNN

New Delhi [India], March 28: Floweret, a brand that established its presence in the bullion industry in 2018 with a focus on trust, transparency, and ethical business practices, has announced its expansion into the real estate sector under the banner of Floweret Realtech Pvt. Ltd. The company is now actively operating in Delhi NCR and Dubai, marking a strategic move to tap into both domestic and international property markets.

After building credibility in the bullion segment through client-first operations, Floweret has diversified into real estate with a structured, investment-focused approach. The expansion aligns with the growing demand among Indian investors for diversified property portfolios across India and the UAE.

Floweret Realtech offers a curated portfolio of residential and commercial properties in Delhi NCR and Dubai. Its residential offerings include luxury apartments, penthouses, villas, farmhouses, and premium flats. On the commercial side, the company deals in malls, retail outlets, office spaces, corporate towers, and business parks. In addition, the firm provides strategic real estate investment advisory services aimed at delivering long-term value and stable returns.

In a market often challenged by concerns around hidden costs, legal uncertainties, and inconsistent post-sale support, Floweret Realtech has positioned itself as an investment-focused advisory platform rather than a conventional brokerage. The company emphasizes complete transparency in cost structures, realistic return expectations, and detailed project briefings for clients.

Every recommended project undergoes legal due diligence and compliance verification to ensure security and risk mitigation for investors. The firm also provides end-to-end transaction management -- from property identification and site visits to documentation, registration, and post-purchase support, including resale and rental assistance.

With active operations in both India and Dubai, Floweret Realtech aims to create a seamless bridge for investors seeking global exposure through a single advisory platform. Industry observers note that interest in Dubai real estate among Indian investors has risen significantly in recent years, driven by favorable tax structures, infrastructure growth, and investor-friendly regulations.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand its footprint further across major Indian cities and additional international markets while maintaining its stated focus on ethical practices and long-term client relationships. As it scales operations, Floweret Realtech aims to strengthen its positioning as a transparent and trusted real estate investment partner in both domestic and overseas markets.

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