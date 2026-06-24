FLUXX Announces Launch of Its India Edition in New Delhi in March 2027

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], June 24: FLUXX Events, the internationally recognized platform dedicated to celebrating innovation, leadership, and impactful achievements, is proud to announce the launch of the FLUXX India Edition, set to take place in New Delhi in March 2027. Marking a significant milestone in FLUXX's global journey, the India edition will bring together visionary leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, investors, and changemakers from across sectors for an extraordinary experience of recognition, collaboration, and inspiration.

With proven success in markets such as the United States, Qatar, Hong Kong, and the Philippines, FLUXX will continue its efforts to celebrate excellence and provide opportunities, connections, and relationships at a regional level. The India edition will also serve to highlight India's vibrant talent, innovation, and leadership ecosystem and build opportunities for collaboration and knowledge sharing across the border.

It will include a full program of thought-provoking keynote speakers, panel discussions, oriented networking opportunities, exhibitions, and the hottest keynote award ceremonies to inspire and engage attendees.

Abhishek Narayan, CEO & Founder of Fluxx Events, said, "With strong leadership and initiatives, India is standing at the forefront of innovation and entrepreneurship in the world, which is shaping the future. The announcement marks our dedication to bringing the FLUXX experience closer than ever to India's dynamic community of changemakers, ensuring exceptional achievements are celebrated, meaningful partnerships are forged, and transformative conversations take place."

The audience will be treated to an exciting program, which will feature the following:

- Keynotes & Thought-Provoking Panel: Benefit from the expert thinking of leading speakers from the industry and learn more about the opportunities for innovation, transformation of the business, and leadership.

- Carefully Designed Networking Experiences: Meet with founders, executives, investors, and professionals in innovative networking sessions.

- Exhibitor and Partnership Opportunities: Organizations will be able to be a part of the exhibits and allow them to meet with potential clients, partners, and stakeholders directly.

- Global Perspectives: Watch global leaders and experts, understand the best practices around the world, and learn from local opportunities and aspirations in India.

- The FLUXX Awards: Honor and recognize those with outstanding achievements, leadership, and innovation who continue to catalyze progress and inspire positive change across various industries.

The FLUXX India Edition will also have an esteemed international jury panel with reputed industry leaders and regional representatives to ensure the credibility of the event, backed by an informed evaluation process with a global perspective.

Apart from acknowledging the excellence achieved, FLUXX India will also be an opportunity to hear from young and established leaders as they share their experiences, learnings, and know-how. Speakers, presenters, and honorees are now accepting applications to participate in discussions that are shaping the future for innovators and changemakers.

FLUXX India aims to foster a landscape where ideas become reality, connections nurture deep partnerships, and progress is celebrated. In today's evolving landscape of India, where every domain of entrepreneurship, technology, sustainability, healthcare innovation, and social impact has become a global hotspot, FLUXX India is set to provide an ecosystem grounded in the premise that ideas grow, collaborations bloom, and accomplishments are recognized.

Business leaders, entrepreneurs, professionals, industry experts, sponsors, exhibitors, and media representatives are invited to be part of this landmark event and contribute to a celebration of excellence that transcends industries and borders.

"India, let's make history together." FLUXX India is not just an event; it's an opportunity to connect with innovative minds, leaders, and visionaries dedicated to creating a brighter future.

To know more about partnering, sponsoring, or being added to the list of events, please visit https://fluxxindia.com/ or reach out to the FLUXX Events team directly.

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