Food Export USA-Northeast and Food Export Association of the Midwest USA highlight growing opportunities in India through culinary engagement and industry outreach

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 6: India's evolving food culture, increasing exposure to global cuisines and growing interest in premium and specialty ingredients are creating new opportunities for food and agricultural products from the United States. Against this backdrop, Food Export Association of the Midwest USA and Food Export USA - Northeast are strengthening their engagement with the Indian market, connecting U.S. food exporters with the evolving needs and preferences of Indian consumers.

As Indian consumers become more experimental with food, there is growing interest in ingredients that offer quality, consistency, versatility and convenience. The expansion of modern retail, e-commerce, quick commerce and foodservice is further creating new avenues for international food products to reach Indian consumers.

As part of its India outreach, the Food Export USA India office is also bringing the U.S. food story to life through culinary demonstrations featuring celebrated Indian chefs. In New Delhi, Chef Vicky Ratnani hosted a cooking demonstration at Food Stories, showcasing creative applications of U.S. food and agricultural products. In Mumbai, Chef Ajay Chopra will lead a similar culinary experience, demonstrating how American ingredients can be incorporated into contemporary Indian cooking.

The chef-led demonstrations aim to move the conversation beyond the origin of products and highlight their versatility, quality and relevance to Indian cooking and consumption occasions. By placing U.S. ingredients in a familiar culinary context, the initiative will offer consumers and food professionals an opportunity to discover new ways of using these products.

Mr. Mark Ford, Minister Counselor of Agricultural Affairs, Embassy of United States of America, New Delhi, said that "US is known for large-scale, high-quality, safe foods. India is a growing market for US foods, and suppliers there are looking to establish long-term relationships with importers and retailers in India.

Mr. Sumit Saran, India Representative, Food Export USA-Northeast & Midwest, said, "India is a market with tremendous potential for U.S. food and agricultural products, driven by an increasingly curious and globally connected consumer. We are seeing greater interest in quality ingredients, new food experiences and products that can fit naturally into Indian lifestyles and cuisines. Our focus in India is to create meaningful connections between U.S. suppliers and the Indian market, while also demonstrating the versatility of American food products through relevant culinary experiences."

About Food Export USA-Northeast and Food Export Association of the Midwest USA

Food Export USA-Northeast and Food Export Association of the Midwest USA are non-profit organizations that work with U.S. food and agricultural companies to develop international markets and increase export sales. Their programs provide exporters with education, market information, buyer connections and market development opportunities across international markets.

For more information: https://www.foodexport.org/

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