Forevermark Diamond Jewellery Enters Pune with Its First Boutique

PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 4: Forevermark Diamond Jewellery from De Beers Group has entered Pune with the opening of its first boutique at Phoenix Avenue of Stars. Inaugurated by filmstar Amruta Khanvilkar, the new boutique brings Forevermark Diamond Jewellery's world of natural diamonds, distinctive design and craftsmanship to the city's evolving fine jewellery landscape.

With a discerning and increasingly design-conscious consumer base, Pune represents an important opportunity for Forevermark Diamond Jewellery as it continues to strengthen its retail presence across India. The new boutique offers customers a dedicated space to discover the brand's collections and explore natural diamond jewellery designed to accompany a range of occasions, from everyday expressions of personal style to life's most meaningful celebrations.

The boutique brings together some of Forevermark Diamond Jewellery's signature collections, including Icon, Avaanti and Millemoi, alongside solitaires, bridal jewellery, celebration pieces and everyday designs. Spanning contemporary and timeless aesthetics, the collections reflect the brand's approach to creating jewellery that combines the beauty and rarity of natural diamonds with considered design and craftsmanship.

Speaking about the launch, Mallikarjuna Reddy Yarabolu, Managing Director, Forevermark, De Beers India Pvt. Ltd., said, "Pune is an important market for us, with a discerning and evolving consumer base that appreciates quality, design and craftsmanship. The opening of our first boutique in Pune, and our fourth in the western region, marks an important milestone as we continue to strengthen our retail presence across India. We are pleased to bring Forevermark Diamond Jewellery closer to consumers in the city, offering a destination where they can discover natural diamond jewellery that reflects their personal style and celebrates life's most meaningful moments. We look forward to building a strong connection with Pune and creating an elevated retail experience for our customers."

The Pune debut comes as Forevermark Diamond Jewellery celebrates its first anniversary in India. Marking the occasion, the brand has unveiled its festive campaign featuring Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur as its festive face. The campaign explores jewellery as an expression of festive style and individuality, bringing together rich royal heritage with contemporary design to connect with a new generation of natural diamond jewellery consumers.

As part of the first-anniversary celebrations, customers visiting the Pune boutique can avail of exclusive first-year privileges upto ₹15,00,000 on eligible purchases made at the store until 31 December 2026. The offer is subject to applicable terms and conditions.

The new boutique further strengthens Forevermark Diamond Jewellery's growing retail presence in India, bringing the brand's collections and distinctive retail experience to a wider community of consumers seeking natural diamond jewellery for both everyday moments and significant milestones.

Visit Forevermark Diamond Jewellery at, Phoenix Avenue of Stars G-38, Lower Ground Floor, Survey No. 207, Pune-Nagar Road, Clover Park, Viman Nagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411014

For more information, visit Forevermark India and follow @forevermarkbydebeers.

About Forevermark Diamond Jewellery

Forevermark Diamond Jewellery is the diamond jewellery brand from De Beers Group, the world's leading diamond company, a name synonymous with more than 135 years of expertise and heritage in the world of diamonds. Every Forevermark Diamond Jewellery creation celebrates life's most meaningful moments, featuring natural diamonds that are beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. Forevermark diamonds bear a unique inscription, ensuring authenticity and making each piece deeply personal.

Formed over billions of years deep within the Earth, Forevermark diamonds are hand-selected for their exceptional quality, graded beyond the 4Cs in the pursuit of absolute beauty. Responsibly sourced and carefully cared for along their journey, they reflect the brand's commitment to creating a positive impact on the people and places its diamonds come from. Expertly crafted by master designers, Forevermark Diamond Jewellery combines modern artistry with timeless elegance. Each piece elevates the brilliance of its diamond while embodying the brand's enduring values of beauty, rarity and responsibility.

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