Forevermark Diamond Jewellery Expands North India Footprint with New Store at Gold Souk Mall, Gurugram, Inaugurated by Film Star Vaani Kapoor

PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 5: Forevermark Diamond Jewellery from De Beers Group has strengthened its presence in North India with the launch of its new store at Gold Souk Mall, Gurugram, marking another significant milestone in the brand's retail expansion journey. Inaugurated by film star Vaani Kapoor, the store brings Forevermark's signature collections of natural diamond jewellery to one of the region's prominent luxury retail destinations.

Gurugram is an important market for Forevermark Diamond Jewellery, with a discerning consumer base that appreciates fine jewellery, distinctive designs and natural diamonds for everyday elegance, gifting and special occasions. The new store at Gold Souk Mall further strengthens the brand's retail presence in the city, offering consumers an opportunity to explore its diverse range of natural diamond jewellery collections in a curated retail setting.

The new store features Forevermark Diamond Jewellery's collections, including Icon, Avaanti and Milliemoi, alongside solitaires, bridal jewellery, festive pieces and everyday wear designs. With the festive and wedding season ahead, the collections offer consumers a range of options for celebrations, gifting and personal milestones. Each collection brings together distinctive designs and exceptional craftsmanship, catering to varied tastes and occasions.

Further spotlighting the festive season, Forevermark Diamond Jewellery also recently unveiled Princess Gauravi Kumari of Jaipur as the face of its festive campaign titled 'I Celebrate My Own Light'. The campaign showcases jewellery as an expression of individuality and personal style, particularly through the lens of festive dressing. Blending royal heritage with a contemporary design perspective, it reflects Forevermark's vision of inspiring a new generation to discover and embrace natural diamond jewellery.

Speaking about the launch, Mallikarjuna Reddy Yarabolu, Managing Director, Forevermark, De Beers India Pvt. Ltd., said: "The launch of our Gurugram store reflects our continued focus on expanding Forevermark Diamond Jewellery's presence in markets where demand for fine jewellery is evolving. Gurugram is an important market, supported by consumers who value quality, distinctive design and jewellery that holds personal significance. As the festive and wedding season approaches, we see an opportunity to bring our natural diamond jewellery collections closer to consumers through a retail experience that allows them to explore different designs and understand the value, rarity and craftsmanship behind each piece. Every Forevermark diamond is carefully selected for its exceptional quality and bears a unique inscription, assuring consumers of its authenticity. This new store further strengthens our presence across Delhi-NCR and North India."

Highlighting the collaboration, Kritin Garg, Vismay Jewels, Franchise partner, said, "We are inspired by De Beers Group's vision for Forevermark Diamond Jewellery and its focus on creating contemporary natural diamond jewellery for the modern Indian woman. As franchise partners, it is our pleasure to bring these distinctive collections to Gurugram and offer discerning consumers in the city an opportunity to experience the brand and discover jewellery that celebrates their individual style and special moments."

Adding to the celebrations, film Star Vaani Kapoor said, "I have always felt that jewellery is a reflection of one's personality and the moments one chooses to hold close. Natural diamonds carry a certain individuality; their rarity and the story behind each stone make them especially meaningful. What I appreciate about Forevermark Diamond Jewellery is how it brings together this inherent beauty with thoughtful design and craftsmanship. It is wonderful to see the brand strengthen its presence in Gurugram, making its collections accessible to more people looking for pieces that feel personal and can be cherished for years to come."

As Forevermark Diamond Jewellery marks its first anniversary in India, as part of the first-anniversary celebrations, customers visiting the Gurugram store can avail of exclusive first-year privileges upto ₹15,00,000 on eligible purchases made at the store until 31 December 2026. The offer is subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Visit Forevermark Diamond Jewellery at Shop no.07, 1st Floor, Gold souk Mall, Block-C, Sushant Lok phase-1, Sector-43, Gurugram, Haryana- 122002

For more information visit: https://in.forevermark.com/ & @forevermarkbydebeers

About Forevermark Diamond Jewellery

Forevermark Diamond Jewellery is the diamond jewellery brand from De Beers Group, the world's leading diamond company, a name synonymous with more than 135 years of expertise and heritage in the world of diamonds. Every Forevermark Diamond Jewellery creation celebrates life's most meaningful moments, featuring natural diamonds that are beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. Forevermark diamonds bear a unique inscription, ensuring authenticity and making each piece deeply personal.

Formed over billions of years deep within the Earth, Forevermark diamonds are hand-selected for their exceptional quality, graded beyond the 4Cs in the pursuit of absolute beauty. Responsibly sourced and carefully cared for along their journey, they reflect the brand's commitment to creating a positive impact on the people and places its diamonds come from. Expertly crafted by master designers, Forevermark Diamond Jewellery combines modern artistry with timeless elegance. Each piece elevates the brilliance of its diamond while embodying the brand's enduring values of beauty, rarity, and responsibility.

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