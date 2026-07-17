Forevermark Diamond Jewellery Strengthens South India presence with its first store in Bengaluru

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 17: Forevermark Diamond Jewellery from De Beers Group enters South India with the launch of its first store in Bengaluru, marking a significant step in the brand's retail expansion journey in India. Located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, one of Bengaluru's premier luxury retail destinations, the new store strengthens Forevermark's presence in one of the country's fastest growing and most influential luxury markets while further enhancing its national retail footprint. Inaugurates the new boutique at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru, marking a significant milestone in the brand's retail expansion across India.

South India continues to be one of the most important markets for the jewellery industry, driven by a deep-rooted cultural affinity for fine jewellery, rising disposable incomes and a growing base of affluent consumers. Karnataka, with Bengaluru at its centre, has emerged as a key luxury consumption hub, fueled by a new generation of entrepreneurs and professionals who value authenticity, craftsmanship, provenance and design-led luxury. With increasing demand for natural diamonds and contemporary jewellery, the region presents a compelling opportunity for premium brands seeking to deepen their presence in India's evolving luxury landscape.

Known for its exceptional craftsmanship and contemporary elegance, Forevermark Diamond Jewellery offers meticulously crafted natural diamond jewellery designed to celebrate every occasion, from everyday moments to life's most meaningful milestones. Rooted in rarity, authenticity and transparency, every piece is created using some of the world's most beautiful natural diamonds that are rare, responsibly sourced and brought to life through timeless design and exceptional craftsmanship. Reflecting the brand's vision of delivering immersive retail experiences, the Bengaluru store brings Forevermark's internationally designed collections and personalised luxury experience closer to discerning consumers across South India.

Speaking on the launch, Mallikarjuna Reddy Yarabolu, Managing Director, Forevermark, De Beers India Pvt. Ltd., said, "The opening of our Bengaluru store marks an important step for Forevermark Diamond Jewellery as we strengthen our presence in South India and bring our exceptional natural diamond jewellery and personalised retail experience closer to discerning consumers in the region. Since launching our retail journey in September 2025, we have expanded to eight stores across India & strengthened our ecommerce platform, reflecting the strong consumer response to our brand and collections. The Bengaluru store further reinforces our commitment to growth in key markets, and we remain on track to expand our network to 20 stores by the end of this year. We are delighted to bring the Forevermark experience to the city and look forward to being part of our customers' most cherished milestones through our collection of beautifully crafted natural diamond jewellery."

The new boutique offers an elevated luxury retail experience, showcasing an exquisite selection of natural diamond jewellery crafted from some of the world's most beautiful natural diamonds. From elegant everyday essentials and contemporary statement pieces to timeless bridal creations and exceptional high jewellery, each collection is thoughtfully designed to celebrate life's meaningful moments. Customers can explore Forevermark Diamond Jewellery's signature collections, including Icon, Avaanti and Millemoi, alongside an extensive range of solitaires, offering designs that reflect every style, occasion and personal milestone.

Enhancing the shopping experience, this is the first Forevermark Diamond Jewellery store to introduce the Endless Aisle, an interactive digital screen that enables customers to seamlessly browse an extended portfolio of collections beyond those displayed in-store. This innovative feature offers a unique and immersive shopping experience, allowing customers to discover a wider variety of designs and find the perfect piece for every occasion delivered right to their doorstep.

To mark the opening of its Bengaluru boutique, Forevermark Diamond Jewellery is extending exclusive inaugural privileges to its first 50 customers. These include vouchers worth INR 50,000 on purchases of INR 3,00,000, INR 1,00,000 on purchases of INR 5,00,000 and INR 2,50,000 on purchases of INR 10,00,000. Customers can also enjoy an additional 5% value on gold exchange for one month from the date of the store launch.

The boutique also offers The Moment Plan, a thoughtfully curated savings programme that enables customers to pay in 10 monthly instalments while the brand contributes the 11th instalment. Designed to make owning natural diamond jewellery even more accessible, the plan helps customers celebrate life's cherished milestones with exceptional craftsmanship and enduring beauty.

As Forevermark Diamond Jewellery expands its footprint across India, the Bengaluru boutique marks another milestone in the brand's journey to inspire and celebrate life's most meaningful moments through the enduring beauty of natural diamonds.

Visit Forevermark Diamond Jewellery at Unit No. UG-3, Upper Ground Floor, Phoenix Mall of Asia, No. 239/240, Bellary Road, Byatarayanapura, Yelahanka Hobli, Bengaluru - 560092, Karnataka.

For more information visit: https://in.forevermark.com/ & @forevermarkbydebeers

About Forevermark Diamond Jewellery

Forevermark Diamond Jewellery is the diamond jewellery brand from De Beers Group, the world's leading diamond company, a name synonymous with more than 135 years of expertise and heritage in the world of diamonds. Every Forevermark Diamond Jewellery creation celebrates life's most meaningful moments, featuring natural diamonds that are beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. Forevermark diamonds bear a unique inscription, ensuring authenticity and making each piece deeply personal.

Formed over billions of years deep within the Earth, Forevermark diamonds are hand-selected for their exceptional quality, graded beyond the 4Cs in the pursuit of absolute beauty. Responsibly sourced and carefully cared for along their journey, they reflect the brand's commitment to creating a positive impact on the people and places its diamonds come from. Expertly crafted by master designers, Forevermark Diamond Jewellery combines modern artistry with timeless elegance. Each piece elevates the brilliance of its diamond while embodying the brand's enduring values of beauty, rarity, and responsibility.

For more information:

PR Pundit Havas Red: forevermark@prpundithavasred.com

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