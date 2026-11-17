NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17: After a successful decade-long tenure at JLL India, Rahul Arora, a senior commercial real estate executive with nearly 25 years of industry experience, has launched Kaspian Partners, a group of specialist commercial real estate firms, each focused on a distinct client segment. The group's structure aims to address conflicts of interest historically associated with commercial real estate advisory in India. Rahul founded the group with four partners, Jobby N George, Karan Panjwani, Sahil Nagpal and Rohan Sharma, who together bring nearly 100 years of experience. Its first business, AssetAdvantage, offers managed asset services built only for owners of land and commercial real estate, and for funds.

AssetAdvantage provides commercial property owners with a dedicated, owner-side leasing and marketing function. For land owners, it starts before construction, advising on what to build, for whom, and at what rent. Working alongside existing brokers, its team coordinates leasing activity, manages tenant engagement, and reports directly to the owner. Its fee model combines a fixed retainer with a performance-linked component tied to rental outcomes above an agreed threshold. The firm does not undertake brokerage or accept brokerage fees from any party.

Focusing on institutional commercial real estate owners, developers with office portfolios, funds with real estate assets under management, and family offices with commercial property holdings, the firm will initially operate in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and the National Capital Region, with planned expansion to other cities shortly thereafter.

Speaking on the launch, Rahul Arora said, "In commercial real estate, the interests of property owners and occupiers do not always align, particularly during lease negotiations. An advisory firm representing both sides can face competing obligations, including around confidential information and negotiating positions. We believe these interests merit distinct representation. Kaspian Partners is structured around this observation, with each firm focused on one client segment and its specific priorities. AssetAdvantage, focused on owners and funds, is our first step in putting this thinking into practice. Navig8, our GCC & Occupier-side advisory firm, follows in 2027."

Adding to Rahul's comment, Jobby George, Founding Partner at AssetAdvantage, said, "Most buildings are marketed only when a floor falls vacant, and owners absorb the gap between the rent achieved and the rent achievable. Owners deserve a team that works their asset every day, negotiates with evidence rather than estimates, and is rewarded only when the rent beats an agreed benchmark. That is what AssetAdvantage is built to do."

Technology plays an important role in ensuring AssetAdvantage's leasing and asset strategy decisions are grounded in market evidence. Its proprietary workflow and data platform brings together market evidence, occupier tracking and lease-clause management, informing property-level recommendations, market positioning and leasing plans.

The firm also offers additional asset-lifecycle advisory services spanning environment, health and safety compliance, fire safety and loss prevention, environmental management, sustainability diligence and risk management. These services can be particularly relevant during acquisitions and for under-construction or recently acquired properties, where owners may need a broader assessment of asset-related risks and obligations. AssetAdvantage also advises owners selling an asset and offers technical reviews covering sustainability certification, property and asset management, and cost and value.

AssetAdvantage provides commercial property owners with a no-fee, no-obligation, 14-day property assessment. The exercise benchmarks a property against market rents, maps occupier demand against its floor plate, evaluates its market positioning, and provides a plan to address the gap between current performance and potential rental outcomes.

About Kaspian Partners

Founded in 2026, Kaspian Partners is a group of specialist commercial real estate firms focused on distinct client segments. Its five founding partners, Rahul Arora, Jobby Nagaparambil George, Karan Panjwani, Sahil Nagpal and Rohan Sharma, bring nearly 100 years of combined experience. The group's first business, AssetAdvantage, provides managed asset services exclusively for owners of land and commercial real estate. Navig8, its occupier-side firm, follows in January 2027.

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