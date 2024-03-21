Formovie Theatre Projection Device On A Fresnel Screen Wins Best Display Award in Mumbai

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21: Formovie, a leading innovator in projection technology, has been honored with the prestigious Best Display award for its Formovie Theater projection device on a FScreen Fresnel screen at the renowned What Hi-Fi Awards in Mumbai recently.

India's premier home entertainment exhibition, offers attendees an immersive experience in cutting-edge audio-visual technology. Formovie's achievement underscores its commitment to delivering exceptional visual experiences to consumers.

Sushil Motwani, Founder of Aytexcel Pvt. Ltd. and the Official India representative of Formovie, expressed his gratitude, stating, "We are thrilled to receive this recognition. This award reaffirms Formovie's dedication to providing unparalleled visual excellence to our customers."

Formovie's win highlights its position as a leader in the projection device industry, setting new standards for display quality and innovation.

Formovie is a leading innovator in smart projection technology, dedicated to delivering cutting-edge visual experiences to consumers worldwide. With a focus on innovation, quality, and user-centric design, Formovie's smart projectors redefine home entertainment, offering immersive viewing experiences that rival those of traditional large TV. Combining state-of-the-art hardware with intuitive software features, Formovie smart projectors boast advanced functionalities such as ALPD technology, 4K resolution, HDR support, smart connectivity options, and built-in streaming services, allowing users to enjoy their favorite content with unparalleled clarity and convenience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)