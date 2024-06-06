Forms & Gears and Parvathi Nayar Honored with Trumpf India and Wolters Kluwer Environment Awards

NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 6: In a significant recognition of their efforts towards environmental conservation, Forms & Gears, one of India's oldest fixture-building companies, and the renowned visual artist Parvathi Nayar, have been awarded the prestigious Environmental Awards by TRUMPF India and Wolters Kluwer. These accolades celebrate their outstanding contributions to raising awareness about climate change.

On April 13th 2024, their collaborative piece titled "Ocean's Breath" was inaugurated as part of the permanent "The Living Ocean" exhibition at Dakshinachitra Museum, Chennai. The installation, which beautifully captures the essence of the ocean and the microscopic diatoms that inhabit it, underscores the critical role these organisms play in producing around 40 percent of the oxygen in our atmosphere. This piece aims to emphasize the urgent need to protect our oceans amidst the growing threat of climate change.

Parvathi Nayar, a multidisciplinary visual artist, was recognized not only for her curation of "The Living Ocean" exhibition but also for her conceptualization and direction of the film "Seaspeaker." Her consistent creative endeavors have significantly contributed to environmental advocacy, making her a worthy recipient of this honor.

In addition to Forms & Gears and Parvathi Nayar, awards were presented to S. Palayam for his extensive work in recording ocean data, Dakshinachitra Art Museum for producing the enlightening "Living Ocean" exhibition, and Shoba Menon for her two decades of dedication to urban greening and biodiversity regeneration.

Pradeep Patil, Managing Director of TRUMPF India, remarked, "As a family business, we prioritize long-term sustainability and are committed to our responsibilities. Our climate strategy spans our entire value chain, from sites to products and the supply chain. We are developing increasingly energy-efficient products that produce minimal waste, aligning with the 1.5-degree reduction pathway of the Paris Climate Agreement. This World Environment Day, we are thrilled to acknowledge the efforts of these individuals who are dedicated to climate action and environmental preservation."

Wolters Kluwer also hosted an event at their premises to felicitate the awardees. Their Managing Director, Raju Vaidyanathan stated, "We are honored to recognize the impactful work of Forms & Gears, Parvathi Nayar, Shoba Menon, S. Palayam, and Dakshinachitra. Their contributions are vital to our collective efforts in combating climate change and fostering environmental sustainability."

The unique partnership between Forms & Gears and Parvathi Nayar is set to expand significantly. They plan to collaborate on future public and community projects that will continue to highlight environmental issues and promote sustainability. This partnership aims to inspire and engage communities, fostering a collective effort towards preserving our planet.

For more information, please visit www.formsandgears.com.

