Fortis Escorts Faridabad Launches Faridabad's First Comprehensive Lung Failure Clinic for Advanced Respiratory and Transplant Care

NewsVoir

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], August 11: Fortis Escorts Faridabad, today launched Faridabad's first dedicated Lung Failure Clinic, aimed at providing comprehensive care for patients suffering from advanced and end-stage lung diseases. The clinic will operate every Tuesday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad and will be led by Dr. Govini Balasubramani, Director - Lung Transplant & Advanced Lung Failure, Gleneagles Hospital, Chennai (a Fortis Network Hospital) along with Dr. Ravi Shekhar Jha, Director - Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad.

The clinic will offer end-to-end management for patients with advanced lung failure, including comprehensive disease evaluation, optimisation of medical therapy, and assessment of eligibility for lung transplantation. Eligible patients will receive structured pre-transplant counselling, detailed clinical work-up, and seamless post-transplant follow-up in collaboration with the transplant specialists. In addition, patients will have access to advanced pulmonary function testing, bronchoscopy and interventional pulmonology procedures, pulmonary rehabilitation programmes, nutritional counselling, sleep evaluation, non-invasive ventilation support, and personalised patient education. By bringing together respiratory physicians, transplant specialists, rehabilitation experts, and allied healthcare professionals, the clinic aims to improve clinical outcomes, enhance quality of life, and provide continuity of care for patients living with advanced respiratory diseases.

Dr Govini Balasubramani, Director, Lung Transplant & Advanced Lung Failure, Gleneagles Hospital, Chennai (a Fortis Network Hospital) added, "We are witnessing a steady rise in patients with advanced lung diseases, driven by multiple factors including air pollution, tobacco exposure, occupational hazards, infections and an ageing population. Unfortunately, many patients reach us only when their lung function has deteriorated significantly. The Lung Failure Clinic has been established to bridge this gap by providing comprehensive evaluation, optimisation of medical therapy, pulmonary rehabilitation and, where appropriate, timely assessment for lung transplantation."

Speaking on the launch, Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha, Director, Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad said, "As pulmonologists, we are seeing more patients presenting with severe respiratory impairment, often at a stage when treatment options become limited. Through the Lung Failure Clinic, we aim to provide timely access to multidisciplinary expertise, personalised treatment plans and advanced therapies, while identifying patients who may benefit from lung transplantation before they become too sick or develop contraindications for transplant."

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