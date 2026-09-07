Fortis Escorts Faridabad Launches Faridabad's First Dedicated Parkinson's and Movement Disorders Clinic

NewsVoir

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], September 7: Fortis Escorts Faridabad, has launched city's first dedicated Parkinson's and Movement Disorders Clinic, strengthening access to specialized neurological care for patients across Faridabad and neighbouring regions. The clinic was inaugurated by a 62-year-old woman who had undergone successful treatment for Parkinson's, highlighting how timely medical intervention, advanced treatment and structured rehabilitation can help patients manage the condition and improve their quality of life. The clinic will operate every Friday from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and will provide comprehensive care for Parkinson's disease and other movement disorders, including dystonia, writer's cramp, pharyngospasm, tremors, and other abnormal movements.

Dr. Vinit Banga, Director and Head, Neurology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, said, "Parkinson's disease is becoming increasingly prevalent, yet many of its early warning signs remain unrecognized or are often dismissed as a normal part of ageing. Greater awareness of these subtle symptoms, timely evaluation, and early initiation of appropriate treatment is crucial in improving outcomes and preserving quality of life. Our dedicated Parkinson's Clinic is designed to provide a comprehensive, one-stop solution for early diagnosis, multi-disciplinary evaluation, personalized treatment, and ongoing care, ensuring that patients receive the right support at every stage of treatment."

Dr. Neha Pandita, Senior Consultant, Neurology, Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad, said, "Movement disorders are often misunderstood and under-recognized, with many patients and families unaware that several of these conditions are treatable and can be effectively managed, particularly when identified early. Symptoms such as tremors, stiffness, slowness and involuntary movements, changes in gait, balance difficulties, or subtle changes in coordination are sometimes overlooked or attributed to ageing. This can delay diagnosis and appropriate intervention. The clinic will provide a full spectrum of advanced services beyond basic medical management. Facilities include assessment for Deep Brain Stimulation, post-operative programming, ultrasound and EMG guided botulinum toxin injections, neurorehabilitation guidance, long term disease management counselling, and complementary wellness such as music, dance, and yoga."

Dr. Abhishek Sharma, Facility Director, Fortis Escorts Faridabad, said, "As the region's first dedicated facility of its kind, the Parkinson's and Movement Disorders Clinic bridges a critical gap in specialized neurocare for Faridabad and neighbouring areas, the launch reinforces our commitment to making world-class, multidisciplinary healthcare accessible right here in our community."

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