VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 27: ZSK NUTS, the brand behind the rapidly expanding Safa Dry Fruits & Spices retail stores, has emerged as one of India's fastest-growing names in the premium dry fruits and spices segment. What began with a strong retail presence in Hyderabad has now grown into a nationally recognized brand, with Safa Dry Fruits & Spices stores serving customers across multiple locations. Backed by celebrity endorsements, large-scale promotional campaigns, and growing customer trust, ZSK NUTS continues to strengthen its position in the Indian retail market while expanding its global recognition.

The remarkable journey of ZSK NUTS has been led by Founder Zain Warsi, whose vision, leadership, and entrepreneurial spirit have played a pivotal role in expanding the Safa Dry Fruits & Spices retail network. Under his guidance, the brand has witnessed significant growth across Hyderabad and beyond, supported by strategic campaigns featuring celebrities, influencers, and impactful on-ground marketing.

One of the biggest highlights in the brand's promotional journey was the grand roadshow in Hyderabad by actor Sahil Khan, who personally visited seven Safa Dry Fruits & Spices stores, creating excitement and massive public engagement. The roadshow attracted fans, customers, and local communities while strengthening the brand's connection with consumers.

ZSK NUTS has also received support and promotion from several renowned celebrities and digital personalities, including Ekta Kapoor, Faizu, Shagun, and Shiny. Their association has helped increase the visibility of ZSK NUTS while driving customers to Safa Dry Fruits & Spices stores across different markets.

What makes ZSK NUTS truly unique is its ability to combine celebrity-led branding with a strong retail presence through its growing network of Safa Dry Fruits & Spices stores. From Hyderabad to smaller towns across India, the company has successfully built a robust retail ecosystem, earning the trust and loyalty of customers from all walks of life.

The brand's popularity has also been amplified by Hyderabadi Nawabs, film actors, media personalities, and influencers, who have supported ZSK NUTS and promoted Safa Dry Fruits & Spices through various campaigns and endorsements. Their support has further strengthened the brand's reputation for quality, trust, and excellence.

Today, ZSK NUTS, through its expanding network of Safa Dry Fruits & Spices stores, has become more than just a brand--it represents a fast-growing retail success story in India's premium dry fruits and spices industry. With high-quality products, celebrity-driven campaigns, an expanding retail footprint, and deep-rooted customer trust, the company continues to set new benchmarks in the industry.

From Hyderabad to every corner of India, and now making its mark globally, ZSK NUTS continues to expand through its growing chain of Safa Dry Fruits & Spices stores--a remarkable journey powered by the vision of Founder Zain Warsi, continuous innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

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