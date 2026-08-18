Four Months. Eleven Stores. Keemti's Rapid Rise Signals Bold Retail Ambitions, Eyes 88 Stores by Year-End

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 18: Keemti Jewels, the contemporary lab grown diamond jewellery brand founded by Armaan Kothari and backed by the Kothari Group, entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath and Kavin Shah, has rapidly emerged as one of India's fastest-growing jewellery brands, building a network of 11 retail stores within just four months of launch. Leveraging this momentum, the brand is now targeting an ambitious 88-store network by December 2026, as it accelerates its retail expansion to strengthen market share and establish a nationwide presence.

The milestone underscores Keemti's aggressive retail expansion strategy and reflects the accelerating consumer adoption of lab grown diamonds in India. With a growing presence across Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Indore and other cities, the brand is executing a focused omnichannel growth strategy designed to make contemporary lab grown diamond jewellery more accessible to consumers across key urban markets. Alongside its presence in leading metros, Keemti is deliberately expanding into high-growth Tier 2 markets, building an early-mover advantage and broadening access to lab grown diamond jewellery beyond India's traditional luxury retail hubs.

Since its launch, Keemti has established stores in Andheri (Mumbai); Baner and Kharadi (Pune); MG Road and Scheme No. 140 (Indore); and South Extension, Pitampura (Delhi) and Gurgaon, with high street and in-mall stores, rapidly strengthening its retail footprint while laying the foundation for a scalable national presence.

The pace of expansion has been driven by rising demand from consumers seeking contemporary design, certified lab grown diamonds, superior craftsmanship and transparent pricing. Drawing on the Kothari Group's more than 45 years of manufacturing expertise, Keemti controls every stage of the value chain, from manufacturing to retail, eliminating intermediary mark-ups and enabling the brand to offer direct-to-consumer pricing without compromising on quality, craftsmanship or design. This end-to-end control also provides the agility to scale rapidly while responding to evolving consumer demand.

"Our rapid retail expansion reflects the strong consumer response to Keemti's proposition and our ambition to build meaningful market share in India's evolving jewellery landscape," said Armaan Kothari, Founder, Keemti. "While metros remain an important growth market, we see significant opportunity in Tier 2 cities, where demand for contemporary, value-driven fine jewellery is growing rapidly. By leveraging our manufacturing expertise and direct-to-consumer business model, we eliminate intermediary mark-ups and are able to offer certified lab grown diamond jewellery at highly competitive prices without compromising on quality or design. As we work towards our goal of 88 stores by December 2026, our focus remains on making premium jewellery more accessible to consumers across India."

Building on its early momentum, Keemti is set to significantly accelerate its expansion with multiple new store launches planned across existing markets alongside entry into new cities, as it works towards its goal of 88 stores by the end of 2026. As the brand scales its national presence, it remains focused on creating a seamless omnichannel experience that integrates physical retail, e-commerce and marketplaces, enabling consumers across India to discover and purchase thoughtfully designed lab grown diamond jewellery with confidence.

By combining intentional design, certified lab grown diamonds, exceptional craftsmanship and factory-direct pricing, Keemti is redefining contemporary fine jewellery while setting a new benchmark for accessible luxury in India.

About Keemti Jewels

Keemti Jewels is a contemporary lab grown diamond jewellery brand redefining fine jewellery for the new-age Indian consumer through intentional design, accessible luxury and conscious innovation. Founded in Mumbai by Armaan Kothari, the brand is backed by the Kothari Group, a globally trusted jewellery business with more than 45 years of expertise in manufacturing and exports, along with entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath and Kavin Shah.

Leveraging its manufacturing heritage and vertically integrated, direct-to-consumer model, Keemti offers certified lab grown diamond jewellery that combines exceptional craftsmanship, contemporary design and factory-direct pricing. Having expanded to 11 stores across Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Delhi, and Gurgaon within just four months of launch, Keemti is rapidly building a nationwide retail network and is targeting 88 stores by December 2026, underscoring its vision to become one of India's leading lab grown diamond jewellery retailers.

Website: keemtijewels.com

Instagram: @shopkeemti

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