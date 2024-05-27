Four Seasons Festive Showcase Celebrates Timeless Heritage with Akutee and Nebula by Titan

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 27: Elegance met artistry at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru, in an evening epitomised by luxury and sophistication. For one night only, the hotel's exclusive club lounge - The Collection, known for serving premium whiskies, fine cigars and gourmet hors d'oeuvres, played host to the Four Seasons Festive Showcase. Luxury met artistry, and every detail was a testament to excellence and stories of craftsmanship and innovation.

"The event is an embodiment of our commitment to providing our guests with unforgettable experiences that go beyond traditional hospitality," says Shalabh Arora, Director of Marketing at the hotel.

Akutee: The series began with a presentation by bespoke apparel brand Akutee, conceived by mother-daughter duo, Urmila and Sagarika Ghatge. Akutee is a step back in time, to an era of rich history, artistic talent, and impeccable taste, remaining loyal to its regal origins while resonating with the contemporary spirit of women today. Inspired by the simplicity and poise of the women of the royal Ghatge family of Kolhapur, the brand stays true to its roots while preserving the essence of India's cultural heritage. As an artist, Urmila's fondness for nature was reflected in the hand-painted floral patterns that adorned the garments she wore and eventually became her signature style. Akutee is a labour of love that serves as a tribute to rich textiles, intricate detailing, and hand-painted garments, a reminder of the grace and elegance of a bygone era.

Nebula By Titan: The event included a presentation of Nebula by Titan's luxurious array of 18 carat gold timepieces adorned with precious stones, perfectly balancing the rich tradition of Indian craftsmanship with watchmaking excellence. Crafted for the modern sophisticate, each Nebula timepiece reflects a powerful design story arising from the authenticity and beauty of India's art, architecture and cultural heritage. The brand's new campaign "Celebrate Your Story," recognizes its muse as a vital part of a compelling narrative, aspiring to leave a lasting imprint much like their ancestors before them, encapsulating the timepiece's essential symbolism in their lives.

The event was held at the Hotel's exclusive club-lounge 'The Collection'. Designed for whisky lovers, this exclusive venue opens the door to premium whiskies from around the world, including a collection of Indian single malts and signature whisky-based cocktails as well as serving fine cigars and gourmet hors d'oeuvres. Adding sparkle to the evening were society names like Chetana Kumble, Ambika Raje, Triveni Vinod, Ekta Kukreja, Naseem Ahmed, and Deepa Chikarmane.

"These showcases are opportunities to connect, to engage, and to indulge in the finer things life has to offer. Whether you're a connoisseur of fashion, a collector of exquisite timepieces, or simply someone who appreciates fine hospitality, there's something for everyone to discover and delight in," concludes Shalabh Arora.

