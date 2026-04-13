FreCxPO 2026 to Redefine the Future of Energy, Innovation, and Technology

PNN

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 13: FreCxPO 2026, a flagship proprietary expo by Thai Green Power Solution (TGPS Global), is set to emerge as a transformative industry platform uniting energy, mobility, and advanced technologies under one integrated ecosystem.

Scheduled for September 5th and 6th, 2026 in Coimbatore, the event is expected to bring together entrepreneurs, students, investors, and industry leaders exploring the future of sustainable and scalable innovations.

A Convergence of High-Growth Industries

FreCxPO 2026 stands apart through its multi-sector ecosystem approach, integrating:

- Green Energy - solar solutions, water heaters, and solar pumps

- Electric Mobility - featuring the Frequency EV and FreCharge charging solutions

- Blockchain & Digital Technologies - powered by Frequency X Chain

This unique convergence enables participants to understand how sustainability, mobility, and digital intelligence are interconnected in shaping next-generation industries.

Introducing Frequency X Chain: Blockchain for Sustainable Intelligence

A key highlight of the expo is the introduction of Frequency X Chain, a blockchain innovation developed by TGPS Global.

Positioned as a blockchain for sustainable intelligence, Frequency X Chain is designed to bridge the gap between technology and environmental responsibility. It aims to enable transparent, efficient, and scalable ecosystems that support green energy adoption, smart infrastructure, and decentralized applications aligned with sustainability goals.

This positions TGPS Global not just as an energy company, but as a technology innovator driving the future of intelligent ecosystems.

Driving Real-World Impact Through Innovation

FreCxPO emphasizes practical, implementable solutions:

- Solar EPC services aligned with government standards

- Manufacturing of solar water heaters

- Deployment of solar-powered applications like pumps

- EV infrastructure through FreCharge

Together, these solutions demonstrate how sustainability can be transformed into real-world business opportunities and scalable models.

Knowledge, Opportunities, and Collaboration

The event is structured to deliver multi-dimensional value:

Technical Sessions on:

- Eco Business & Sustainability

- Solar & EV Technologies

- Web2, Web3 & Blockchain Innovations

Opportunities for:

- Students - Technical paper presentations

- Startups - Funding and investor access

- Businesses - Networking and expansion

Beyond an Expo: A Future-Ready Platform

FreCxPO is more than an exhibition--it is a catalyst for collaboration and transformation. By bringing together diverse industries and perspectives, it fosters innovation, strategic partnerships, and forward-thinking solutions.

Shaping Tomorrow's Ecosystem

With its integrated approach combining energy, mobility, and blockchain-driven intelligence, FreCxPO 2026 is set to redefine how industries collaborate and grow.

As the world moves toward sustainability and digital transformation, this expo stands as a powerful platform for those ready to innovate, adapt, and lead the future

Please Visit for more Information : www.tgpsglobal.com | www.frequencychain.org

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