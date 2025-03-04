French Luxury Experience 2025: Showcasing 5 Exquisite French Maisons in Fashion, Fine Jewellery and Accessories

PRNewswire

New Delhi/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: Five luxurious French brands are set to captivate the Indian market as Business France presents the French Luxury Experience 2025, in collaboration with France Éclat and la Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. Taking place from 18th to 21st March 2025, this exclusive event in Delhi and Mumbai, will feature a delegation of five leading French maisons specializing in fashion, fine jewellery and accessories, providing a unique platform for Indian industry professionals to experience the finest in French craftsmanship and explore business opportunities.

A selection of niche luxury brands, including Dentelles Andre Laude, Mossi, Tournier Billon, Tartine & Chocolat and Persee Paris, will explore the Indian market, showcasing exceptional French savoir-faire:

Dentelles Andre Laude : Renowned for its exquisite lace creations, Dentelles Andre Laude has perfected the art of lacemaking since 1850. Their lace, bearing the prestigious "Calais-Caudry" label, is woven with exceptional craftsmanship on 40 Leavers looms in the historic town of Caudry, northern France.

Mossi : Mossi is a French ready-to-wear brand dedicated to sustainable fashion and inclusivity. Known for its eco-responsible mission, the brand offers high-quality clothing that celebrates the diversity of bodies and cultures.

Tartine & Chocolat : Tartine & Chocolat embodies the essence of "Chic � la française" for children, creating a world of elegance from ready-to-wear to home collections. Since 1977, the brand has combined classic French style with contemporary luxury in both daily wear and ceremonial attire.

Persee Paris : Founded in 2017, Persee Paris redefines contemporary luxury with minimalist jewellery inspired by Greek mythology. Known for its unique pierced diamonds and free-set gemstones, their pieces present diamonds in their purest, most radiant form.

Tournier Billon : Specializing in French artisanal hair accessories since 1892, Tournier Billon blends traditional craftsmanship with innovative designs. Known for its luxurious and eco-responsible hair ornaments, the brand creates timeless pieces for both fashion houses and individual clients.

These brands are set to explore the Indian market, offering industry leaders in India an exclusive opportunity to experience their finest collections firsthand in Delhi and Mumbai. Beyond, showcasing French luxury, this event also serves as a strategic platform for Indian companies to explore new partnerships and business ventures within the sector. From March 18 to 21, the French delegation will engage in B2B meetings with key stakeholders in India's luxury industry. Additionally, to gain deeper insights into the Indian market, understand challenges, and identify opportunities, they will also embark on a retail tour, organized by the Business France India team.

India's Growing Appetite for Luxury

The Indian market, driven by increasing disposable incomes, evolving consumer preferences, an expanding awareness of global trends, presents an increasingly lucrative opportunity for French brands. Being the 3rd largest luxury market in Asia, India boasts a rapidly expanding affluent middle class and a burgeoning young population with a strong appetite for international luxury. With experts predicting sustained growth in the sector--particularly in high-end fashion and fine jewellery--India is fast emerging as a key global player. This has sparked an influx of international brands eager to tap into this dynamic and evolving market.

This initiative is poised to bridge the cultural and commercial gap between France and India, offering new avenues for collaboration and long-term business partnerships. The event is expected to create a lasting impact on the Indian luxury market and foster stronger ties between the two nations.

About Business France

Business France is the public advisory agency dedicated to supporting the internationalization of the French economy. It is responsible for the international development of businesses and their exports, as well as for prospecting and welcoming foreign investments in France.

It promotes the attractiveness and economic image of France, its businesses, and its regions. It also manages and develops the International Business Volunteering (VIE) program. Business France has over 1,400 employees based in France and in 53 countries.

In 2023, Business France's support helped generate an additional €3.3 billion in export revenue for French SMEs/ETIs, resulting in the creation or preservation of more than 27,111 jobs. Business France assisted in 58% of the 1,815 foreign investment decisions made in 2023, representing 67% of the 59,254 jobs created or maintained in the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)