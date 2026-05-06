Freo announces strategic acquisition of IndiaLends, in a major push for growth

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 6: In a major push for growth, Freo announced a strategic M & A deal under which it takes 100% ownership of IndiaLends, pending final regulatory approvals. The deal brings together Freo's consumer financial platform and IndiaLends' marketplace to significantly expand Freo's scale.

Freo is on a mission to be India's digital financial platform for 500 million middle income consumers - one they can trust across payments, credit, insurance, and investments. The acquisition brings together Freo's financial products and regulatory licences with IndiaLends' marketplace capabilities and distribution, driving sharper execution across products and partners.

Post acquisition, Freo will be able to serve over 50 million users in its ecosystem, with key operating metrics expected to grow significantly as the combined entity scales.

Backed by marquee investors such as Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India), Prime Venture Partners, MegaDelta, and others, the Freo platform operates under a strong regulatory framework, including a TPAP licence for UPI, NBFC licence, and an Insurance CA licence, with a strong discipline in regulatory compliance and corporate governance. Founded by IIT-ISB alumni and serial entrepreneurs, Freo brings over a decade of experience in building and operating consumer financial products at scale, with a proven and profitable business model.

"India's digital financial services market is maturing, and relevant consolidation is a natural next step. The platforms that win the next decade will combine the right licences, the right distribution, profitable discipline, and AI embedded across the stack. With IndiaLends, Freo now has all four at scale." - Kunal Varma, Co-Founder & CEO, Freo.

IndiaLends, founded by Gaurav Chopra, a London Business School and London School of Economics alumnus and a seasoned Capital One banker, operates as one of India's largest digital marketplaces for loans and credit cards. Backed by ACP Partners, DSG Consumer Partners, and American Express Ventures, amongst others, the business has built deep integrations with over 80 banks, NBFCs and financial partners, enabling it to operate at scale across a wide range of credit products and use cases.

Over the years, IndiaLends has assembled a strong execution-focused team with deep experience across partnerships, technology, and operations. This team has played a key role in building a trusted marketplace that enables consumers to discover and access credit, while supporting partners through technology-led distribution, credit underwriting and business operations at scale.

"IndiaLends was started with a strong belief - that every Indian deserves access to the right credit, at the right time, from the right lender. Joining Freo amplifies it. Together we bring a full-stack platform, a vast distribution network, and decades of combined experience to the market." - Gaurav Chopra, Founder & CEO, IndiaLends.

This deal, which is pending final regulatory approvals, brings together two businesses that operate at scale with complementary business models, full regulatory cover & deep national footprint. The combined platform enables a stronger product focus along with deep AI interventions to accelerate profitable growth. Early signs of mutual synergies are expected to begin reflecting over the next few months as integration across teams, partners and product lines deepens.

This development comes at a time when India's digital lending ecosystem is undergoing a typical phase of maturity & consolidation, driven by tighter regulatory frameworks and a sharper focus on sustainable, profitable growth. As the market matures, there is a clear shift towards integrated platforms that can combine product, distribution, and underwriting capabilities at scale, enabling better outcomes for both consumers and businesses.

With this move, Freo brings together a powerful and defensible set of capabilities, including supply-side diversification, advanced demand-side analytics for customer profiling, AI-embedded workflows across operations, and a tightly integrated product strategy focused on the fast-growing, mobile-savvy, middle class of India.

The combined entity will soon be looking at a large capital raise to enable its next phase of profitable growth. The deal will be operationalised in a phased manner, wherein both teams would be working deeply with existing partners to further strengthen relationships and create a roadmap for profitable growth.

About Freo

Freo enables Indians to pay, save, borrow and insure, all through 1 platform. Freo serves customers across 1,200+ cities and 19,000 pin codes and is a well-regulated entity with licenses for lending, UPI and insurance sales. By focusing on regulated partnerships and customer-first design, Freo is building a trusted financial brand for the masses. Website: https://freo.money

About IndiaLends

IndiaLends is one of India's leading digital credit marketplaces, helping individuals discover the right personal loans, credit cards, and credit-building tools tailored to their financial profiles. Powered by proprietary credit analytics and partnerships with India's most trusted banks and NBFCs, IndiaLends makes borrowing transparent, informed and accessible - empowering consumers to take charge of their financial lives.

Website: https://indialends.com/

Media Contact:

Akhila Deshpande

Email: akhila@supernova-brand.com

Mobile: +91 9886173819

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