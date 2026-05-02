From 10 to 1,700 Homes: buildAHome Marks 10 Years of Redefining Home Construction

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 2: Marking a decade of steady disruption in India's largely unorganised home construction sector, buildAhome on Friday announced the completion of 10 years of operations, highlighting its journey from a four-member startup to a multi-city player that has crossed 1,700 home bookings and delivered a growing portfolio of sustainable homes.

Founded in April 2016, the company began with just 10 homes, including one green home project that laid the foundation for its long-term focus on sustainable construction. Over the next decade, buildAhome scaled its operations across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, expanding to at least eight cities and steadily increasing project volumes amid rising demand for organised construction services.

The company's growth trajectory reflects a shift in consumer preference towards integrated, end-to-end home construction platforms that offer greater transparency in cost, timelines, and quality. From managing 20 ongoing projects in its early years, buildAhome went on to achieve a milestone of 100 homes by 2019-20, before crossing 1,700 bookings in 2025-26 .

Its workforce has expanded in parallel, growing from just four employees at inception to over 200 team members, signalling both operational scale and increasing market acceptance. The company has also delivered more than 50 green homes, reinforcing its positioning in sustainable residential construction, a segment gaining traction among urban homeowners .

In 2021-22, buildAhome launched a dedicated experience centre in Bengaluru, showcasing over 1,000 construction materials under one roof. The facility was aimed at addressing a critical gap in the traditional construction process -- limited visibility for homeowners on material quality and selection by enabling informed decision-making at every stage.

The company's sustainability efforts have also received industry recognition, with its project 'Urvi' earning Platinum Certification from the Indian Green Building Council, underscoring its commitment to environmentally responsible construction practices .

As part of its brand-building strategy, buildAhome recently onboarded former India captain Rahul Dravid as its brand ambassador, aiming to strengthen trust and credibility in a sector often challenged by execution inefficiencies.

Rahul Dravid said, "What stands out to me in this journey is how something that started small has been built with clarity and consistency into something that genuinely makes a difference. In any field--whether it is sport or business--values like discipline, reliability, and delivering on your promises over time are what create trust. The focus on improving continuously, adapting, and striving for better outcomes is what sustains long-term growth. Reaching this milestone of 1,700 homes reflects that commitment. But more importantly, it sets the foundation for what comes next. Ten years is a significant milestone, but it should also be seen as the starting point for building something even more impactful in the years ahead."

Commenting on the milestone, Abhijith Ramapriyan, CEO, buildAhome, said the company's journey reflects a larger shift in how homes are being built in India. "From a small team handling a handful of projects to delivering hundreds of homes, our focus has been to simplify construction and bring transparency at every step. Crossing 1,700 bookings is not just a number, but a reflection of the trust homeowners place in us," he said.

Looking ahead, he said the company aims to further scale its footprint while strengthening its core proposition. "As we enter our next decade, we will continue to focus on innovation, sustainability, and delivering a seamless home-building experience that removes uncertainty from the process," Ramapriyan added.

With expansion into newer markets such as Coimbatore and a growing portfolio of green and customised homes, buildAhome is positioning itself to capture rising demand from urban homeowners seeking reliability, quality, and accountability in construction--an area that is increasingly moving towards organised, technology-driven solutions.

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