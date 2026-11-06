From 13 stores to 37 in 18 months: Aukera, The Solitaire Expert, opens in Anna Nagar, Chennai and Indiranagar, Bengaluru

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)/ Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 6: Aukera, India's leading lab grown diamond jewellery brand and The Solitaire Expert, today announced the opening of two new stores: its 36th store in India at Anna Nagar, Chennai, the brand's second in the city, and its 37th at 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, its twelfth in its home city. The two openings take Aukera from 13 stores in June 2025 to 37 today, the fastest growth in the brand's history and among the fastest in India's lab grown diamond jewellery segment.

In those 18 months Aukera entered Chennai, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow and Dehradun and grew to eight cities, every store company-owned. The expansion is backed by a US$15 million Series B led by Peak XV Partners in 2025 and ₹90 crore raised in July 2026, led by existing investor Alteria Capital.

The Anna Nagar store, at Alsa Arcade on 2nd Avenue, follows the brand's entry into Tamil Nadu at Velachery in July. The Indiranagar store brings Aukera to Bengaluru's best-known high street and gives the city twelve stores to choose from. At the heart of Aukera is a simple belief, to present women with a choice to reject compromise and both stores carry the full range, from solitaire and engagement rings, cocktail rings and bands to earrings, necklaces, bracelets, mangalsutras and pendants, with the signature solitaires on display and a complimentary Diamond Spa and at-home trial from each store.

Speaking on the openings, Lisa Mukhedkar, Co-Founder and CEO, Aukera, said, "A solitaire is chosen with the eyes. Our customers want to see how a diamond performs in light, compare two of the same carat side by side and ask every question before they decide, which is why we open stores where women already shop. Anna Nagar and Indiranagar are two of the most design-conscious neighbourhoods in the South, and we are glad to be part of both."

Every Aukera diamond carries an IGI report, and the brand's signature solitaires add a GemEx or GCAL 8X light performance grading, which measures the brilliance, fire and scintillation a diamond returns to the eye. Aukera is the only jewellery brand in India to present GemEx certification and the only lab grown diamond brand in India with GCAL 8X. Its seven trademarked signature solitaires, including The Aukera Orchid™, Extra Brilliant™, Enhanced Hearts & Arrows™ and the Ashtalakshmi Solitaire™, are found nowhere else, and every piece is backed by Buy-Back and Exchange.

Commenting on the milestone, Kumar Saurabh, Co-Founder, Aukera, said, "Thirty-seven stores in three years tells us the modern Indian buyer wants certified quality, distinctive design and complete transparency, and will walk into a store that offers all three. We are growing into a national brand without diluting what sets Aukera apart, and the next phase of growth is already under way."

About Aukera

Aukera is The Solitaire Expert, a leading brand of precious jewellery crafted with grown diamonds. Aukera means 'choice' in Basque, and its purpose is precisely that: to offer women the choice not to compromise, especially on their diamond jewellery. Leading the disruption of India's precious jewellery segment, Aukera offers diamond jewellery in a unique range of designs, crafted with diamonds of the highest grade, at prices that delight. Every diamond is IGI certified, signature solitaires carry GemEx or GCAL 8X grading, and every piece is backed by Buy-Back and Exchange. Aukera is present across 37 stores in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Pune, Visakhapatnam, Lucknow and Dehradun, and online at www.aukerajewellery.com.

For more information, write to contact@aukerajewellery.com

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