From a 1948 legacy to a new Indian kitchen brand: Cooks Villa takes forward The Trimurti Metals and Isha Kitchens Journey

VMPL

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], September 3: A new-generation Indian kitchen brand is emerging from Chhattisgarh with a vision to take forward a family business journey that began nearly eight decades ago.

Cooks Villa, led by entrepreneur Utkarsh Gupta, is being developed as a contemporary Indian kitchen and HORECA brand offering commercial kitchen equipment, cookware, tableware, melamine products and kitchen appliances.

The story behind Cooks Villa, however, goes back much further than the launch of the brand.

The family's journey in the kitchenware business traces its origins to 1948, when the business began under the name Trimurti Metals. Over the decades, the business evolved with changing customer requirements and market conditions and subsequently carried forward its journey under the name Isha Kitchens.

From its early roots in kitchenware, the business expanded into both domestic and professional kitchen solutions.

Over the years, Isha Kitchens' domestic kitchen utensils and appliances have become part of thousands of households across Chhattisgarh, while its commercial kitchen equipment has found a presence in hotels, restaurants and food-service establishments across different parts of India.

For the next generation of the family, Cooks Villa represents an evolution of this established experience into a modern Indian brand.

Building a modern brand on an established foundation

According to Utkarsh Gupta, the vision behind Cooks Villa is not simply to introduce another kitchenware brand to the Indian market.

The objective is to combine the experience and customer understanding developed over decades with modern product development, manufacturing, design, branding and digital commerce.

"Cooks Villa is a continuation of a journey that started generations ago. Our objective is to preserve the trust and experience built through Trimurti Metals and Isha Kitchens while creating a modern Indian brand for today's customers," said Utkarsh Gupta, who is leading the development of Cooks Villa.

The brand is being positioned to serve both professional kitchens and modern Indian households, with a product portfolio spanning commercial kitchen equipment, cookware, tableware, melamine products and kitchen appliances.

Expanding beyond traditional kitchenware

The Indian food-service industry has been witnessing significant growth, with hotels, restaurants, cafes, cloud kitchens, caterers and institutional kitchens creating demand for reliable kitchen infrastructure and equipment.

Professional kitchens require a wide range of solutions, including cooking equipment, preparation tables, storage systems, counters, exhaust and ventilation systems, cookware, utensils and service ware.

Cooks Villa aims to address this broader ecosystem rather than focusing on individual kitchen products in isolation.

The company is also expanding into consumer-facing categories, including tableware, melamine products and kitchen appliances, as part of its strategy to build a broader kitchen brand.

From Central India to the national market

Cooks Villa's development is rooted in Chhattisgarh and Central India, with the company working toward strengthening its manufacturing and production capabilities in the region.

The company's focus includes commercial kitchen equipment and stainless-steel fabrication, while it is also exploring private-label and OEM partnerships for selected product categories.

The long-term ambition is to build a brand from Central India that can serve customers across the country and eventually explore opportunities in international markets.

Preserving legacy while building for the future

For Utkarsh Gupta, the development of Cooks Villa represents a balance between heritage and modernization.

The business has already served generations of domestic customers through Isha Kitchens, while its commercial kitchen solutions have reached professional establishments across India.

The next phase is to bring that experience under a more contemporary brand identity.

"The market has changed significantly over the years. Customers today look for quality, design, consistency, service and a complete product ecosystem. Cooks Villa is our effort to bring the experience of our family business into that new environment," Gupta said.

The brand's larger vision is to build an Indian kitchen ecosystem covering the way people **cook, prepare, serve and experience food**-from professional commercial kitchens and restaurants to modern Indian homes.

The journey that began with Trimurti Metals in 1948, evolved through Isha Kitchens, and is now entering its next chapter with Cooks Villa, continues to be guided by a simple philosophy:

Preserve the legacy. Modernize the business. Build the brand.

About Cooks Villa

Cooks Villa is an Indian kitchen and HORECA brand being developed by the team behind the Isha Kitchens business. The brand's product portfolio includes commercial kitchen equipment, cookware, tableware, melamine products and kitchen appliances.

With roots in a family kitchenware business dating back to 1948, Cooks Villa aims to combine traditional industry experience with contemporary product development, manufacturing, design and branding.

The company is based in Chhattisgarh, Central India, and aims to expand its presence across India's professional hospitality and consumer kitchen markets.

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Media Contact

Cooks Villa / Isha Kitchens

Attention: Utkarsh Gupta

Designation: Director - Isha Kitchen Private Limited

Founder - Cooks Villa

Location: Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India

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