From Ahmedabad to Jaipur, Petpooja Franchise Conclave Has Become a Deal Floor for India's F & B Brands

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 27: Petpooja Franchise Conclave, a franchising event Petpooja runs for the food and beverage industry, has completed its second edition in Jaipur. After a first edition in Ahmedabad, the event has now shown it can do more than start conversations. In Jaipur, exhibitors closed franchise deals on the spot, ranging from single franchise opportunities to master franchise agreements. Exhibitors averaged at least two on-the-spot closures each.

Where the conclave started

The first edition of the conclave was held in Ahmedabad. The idea behind it was simple: bring F & B brands that want to expand together with prospective franchise partners and investors, so that conversations that normally take months of separate meetings happen across two days.

What changed in Jaipur

The second edition took that format to a new city, and the results showed up on the floor. Exhibitors closed deals at the event itself instead of leaving with only a list of follow-ups. The agreements covered a wide range. Some were single franchise opportunities, where a partner takes on one outlet. Others were master franchise agreements, which give a partner the rights to grow a brand across a wider area.

With exhibitors averaging at least two on-the-spot closures each, the conclave worked less like a showcase and more like a deal floor, where brands and partners met, talked and signed in the same place.

Leads and partnerships beyond the floor

Not every conversation ends with a signature on the day. Alongside the closures, the event generated quality leads and new partnerships across the F & B sector. For brands, these connections can keep developing long after the two days are over.

Brands that have been part of the journey

Brands that have taken part in the conclave include MMV Mumbaiya Misal & Vadapav, La Pino'z Pizza, Jumboking, Marky Momos and many more. Their presence across editions reflects the kind of brands looking at franchising as a route to growth.

Part of Petpooja's investment in the industry

Petpooja works with restaurant businesses every day. The conclave is part of its investment in the growth of the industry it is part of, helping F & B brands that want to expand meet the partners who can take them forward.

For more information

- Franchise Conclave Jaipur: How to Plan Your Visit: https://blog.petpooja.com/industry-business-guides/franchise-conclave-jaipur-plan/

- Why Jaipur Is a Growing Food Business Market: https://blog.petpooja.com/growth-scaling/why-jaipur-indias-next-food-business-opportunity/

About Petpooja

Petpooja is an Indian tech company that builds an integrated technology ecosystem for businesses, serving 1,50,000+ clients worldwide. Rather than a single tool, Petpooja offers a connected suite of products: POSS (its flagship point-of-sale and restaurant management platform), Attendo (A hardware-first attendance and payroll/HR solution), Invoice (GST billing and business management for retail that goes far beyond simple invoicing), Stepwise (a task and SOP-tracking app for multi-location teams), and Munshi (an AI accounting agent that works inside TallyPrime).

Together, these products help run day-to-day operations such as billing, inventory, payments, staff management, marketing, accounting, and more, positioning Petpooja as a broad operating system for businesses.

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