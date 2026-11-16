From Automation to 'Automazing': Schneider Electric rewrites the language of Industrial Automation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 16: Schneider Electric, a global energy technology leader, brings a fresh perspective to industrial automation with the launch of Industrial Automazing, a refreshing, digital-first campaign that celebrates its possibilities. Moving beyond the conventional language of machines, processes and technical specifications, the campaign shifts the focus to what automation makes possible for industries, businesses and the people driving them forward.

At its heart, Industrial Automazing is about changing how industries perceive and experience automation. Automazing happens when the right technology, expertise and application come together. Performance doesn't just improve. It changes completely. The campaign celebrates the people, ideas and ambitions shaping industrial progress, and how the right combination of technology, intelligence and expertise can help turn complex challenges into new possibilities. Its refreshed creative and new visual language bring that celebration to life, moving the category beyond machines and spec sheets.

Industrial Automazing shows how Schneider Electric starts with each customer's specific needs instead of a one-size-fits-all approach. No two industries are alike, so it looks different in each one:

* For a food and beverage manufacturer, it means responding faster to shifting demand.

* For energy and chemicals operations, it means safety and production continuity.

* For machine builders, it means simpler engineering and getting to market sooner.

* For pharmaceutical manufacturers, it means greater traceability and control.

Schneider Electric combines automation, software, digital capabilities, energy technologies and domain expertise. It brings together energy management, open software-defined automation, AI-enabled intelligence and AVEVA's industrial software to connect every layer of operations, from the power edge to the production line and from the shop floor to the cloud.

Mr. Ratnesh Pandey, Vice President, Marketing, Schneider Electric India, said, "Industrial automation has traditionally been a category that speaks in technical language. We saw an opportunity to change that conversation, so we reimagined how automation is told and seen, with a refreshed creative and a visual language that celebrates technology and the people it empowers. When automation works the way it should, customers feel it. They have the confidence to take control, the freedom to make better decisions and the simplicity of complex processes running seamlessly. Industrial Automazing is our way of giving that experience a name and celebrating what our customers achieve. We believe a B2B category can be expressive and still be credible, and we want to lead that change. Because when the right technology, expertise and application come together, performance doesn't just improve. It becomes Automazing."

The campaign is being rolled out across outdoor, digital and social platforms. It is backed by a performance-led media plan that reaches engineers, plant leaders and decision-makers where they are, with customer stories and short-form content at its core.

With Industrial Automazing, Schneider Electric is making a larger statement about the future of industrial automation. Anchored in open automation, it empowers enterprises to innovate freely without single-vendor lock-in, it is a future where technology does more than power processes. It empowers people to push boundaries, industries to realise their ambitions and businesses to explore new possibilities.

Industrial Automation has always been powerful. With Schneider Electric, it is now Automazing.

About Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric is a global energy technology leader, driving efficiency and sustainability by electrifying, automating, and digitalizing industries, businesses, and homes. Its technologies enable buildings, data centers, factories, infrastructure, and grids to operate as open, interconnected ecosystems, enhancing performance, resilience, and sustainability. The portfolio includes intelligent devices, software-defined architectures, AI-powered systems, digital services, and expert advisory. With 160,000 employees and 1 million partners in over 100 countries, Schneider Electric is consistently ranked among the world's most sustainable companies.

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