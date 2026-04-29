From Bareilly to the Boardrooms of the World: How Invertis University Alumni Are Leading at Google, McKinsey, BAE Systems, and Beyond

PNN

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 29: Shobhit Gupta graduated from Invertis University with a BCA degree. Today, he is a Solutions Architect at Google, based in New Jersey, USA. Raman Bhan passed the same campus two years earlier and is now a Specialist in Wealth and Asset Management at McKinsey & Company, one of the most selective consulting firms in the world. Naveen Verma, a BBA graduate, leads Talent Acquisition at BAE Systems Australia. And Vinay Singh, who completed his MCA, is a Senior Manager at TechMahindra Americas Inc. in Dallas, Texas.

These are not exceptions. They are part of a pattern, one that has been building quietly for over two decades at Invertis University, and one that speaks louder than any ranking or brochure ever could.

A University Measured by Where Its Students End Up

It is easy for institutions to talk about placements during admissions season and forget about them after. Invertis University takes a different view. Its Corporate Resource Centre actively works year-round to connect students with industry, its Student Success Network Program (SSNP) links students with mentors who have walked the same path before them, and a Seniors-to-Juniors Mentoring module ensures that the knowledge of those who came before is passed down in real, usable ways.

The results show up in the numbers. In 2025, the university recorded a 92% placement success rate, over 30,000 placements across its graduating batches, more than 1,200 recruiting organisations, and a highest package of 41 LPA. But numbers, however impressive, only tell part of the story. The fuller picture is in the careers that have unfolded over years, not semesters.

The Alumni: A Cross-Section of Global Leadership

What stands out when you look at Invertis University's alumni is the sheer range of industries, of geographies, of roles. These are not people who all took the same path. They went into technology, finance, logistics, aviation, public service, law, academia, and entrepreneurship. They are working in India, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, the UAE, and Qatar. And they got there from the same campus in Bareilly.

Shobhit Gupta | Solutions Architect, Google, New Jersey, USA (BCA, 2006) With over 15 years of experience across banking and technology, Shobhit now builds scalable cloud solutions for global clients at one of the world's most sought-after tech companies. His journey from a BCA programme in Bareilly to Google's offices in the United States is a reminder that technical excellence, built on strong fundamentals, has no ceiling.

Raman Bhan | Specialist, Wealth & Asset Management, McKinsey & Company (BBA, 2004). McKinsey is one of the hardest firms in the world to get into. Raman Bhan is there. With over 17 years of experience across financial analytics, market research, and strategic consulting, he has built a career that most professionals spend entire lifetimes aspiring to. He started with a BBA from Invertis.

Naveen Verma | Head of Talent Acquisition, BAE Systems Australia (BBA, 2001) In a 24-year career that has taken him across mining, defence, and global HR strategy, Naveen has led talent transformation at organisations like Rio Tinto, Baker Hughes, and Givaudan. He now shapes the workforce of one of Australia's most critical defence organisations, and he credits the values of leadership and rigour that began at Invertis.

Vinay Singh | Senior Manager, TechMahindra Americas Inc., Dallas, USA (MCA, 2004) Over 18 years in e-commerce and back-office operations, including strategic project leadership for global clients like AT & T. Vinay's trajectory from Invertis to the American corporate landscape reflects what happens when strong technical grounding meets ambition and adaptability.

Ashish Khandelwal | Managing Director, B.L. Agro Industries Ltd. (Batch 2008) Under Ashish's leadership, B.L. Agro has grown from a regional business into a nationally recognised FMCG brand, embracing 100% solar power and championing rural development. Named Global Youth Icon of the Year by AsiaOne Magazine, Ashish represents what entrepreneurial thinking, nurtured early, can build.

Utkarsh Jaiswal | Regional Head - Middle East & Africa, Mammoet, Dubai (B.Com, 2008)

Fifteen years of logistics leadership across Brazil, the UAE, and now the Middle East and Africa. Utkarsh manages freight operations at an international scale, overseeing customs compliance and P & L across one of the world's most demanding logistics corridors.

Rajesh Kumar | Network Security Architect, Jaguar Land Rover, United Kingdom (MCA, 2016) From a BCA and MCA at Invertis to safeguarding the IT infrastructure of one of Britain's most iconic automotive brands. Rajesh's story is a straightforward one: master your craft, keep growing, and doors open in places you may not have imagined.

Kapil Mehra | North India Marketing Manager, Adani Ports and SEZ (MBA, 2002) Two decades of logistics and marketing leadership spanning Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, and Jubilant Lifesciences, and now driving business development for Adani Ports across India's major trade gateways. Kapil is a quietly influential figure in India's logistics ecosystem.

Shubham Upadhyaya | Senior Escalation Engineer, Microsoft India R & D Centre (MCA, 2015) Nine years across Wipro, HCL, and now Microsoft, working at the intersection of unified communications and modern workplace technology. Shubham's specialisation in Microsoft Teams and Skype for Business puts him at the centre of how global organisations communicate and collaborate.

Hemant Ghai | Primetime Anchor & Editor, CNBC Awaaz (BCA, 1999-2002) From a BCA student in Bareilly to one of India's most recognised faces in financial journalism. Hemant Ghai has spent over a decade building credibility as the anchor audiences turn to when markets move. His career is built on knowledge, consistency, and the confidence to sit in front of a camera and make complex things clear.

The Thread That Runs Through All of It

Speak to any of these alumni, and a few things come up consistently. The quality of the faculty who pushed them to think beyond the syllabus. The exposure to industry began early, not as a final-year afterthought. The culture of mentorship, senior students guiding juniors, and faculty staying invested beyond the classroom. And a placement infrastructure that treated their career seriously, not just as a metric.

What This Means for Students Joining Today

For a student choosing a university in 2026, the question worth asking is not just what the campus looks like or what the fee structure is. It is: where are the people who studied here five years ago? Ten years ago? Twenty years ago?

The answer, at Invertis University, is: at Google. At McKinsey. At BAE Systems. At Microsoft. At Adani Ports. At CNBC. At courtrooms, boardrooms, and operating theatres across India and around the world.

That is the real measure of a university. And it is one that Invertis University is proud to stand behind.

"Our alumni are our greatest achievement, not because of the organisations they work for, but because of the professionals they have become. Every time we hear of one of our students leading a team in another country, building a company, or shaping policy in a courtroom, we are reminded why we do what we do. We are not just preparing students for their first job. We are preparing them for everything that comes after."

-- University Leadership, Invertis University

About Invertis University

Invertis University is a NAAC-accredited campus located in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, with more than a decade of commitment to holistic, industry-oriented education. Home to 14 departments and 80+ academic programs, the university has built one of the region's most respected placement ecosystems, with a 92% placement success rate in 2025, 30,000+ placements, 1,200+ recruiting partners, and a highest package of 41 LPA. Its alumni now hold leadership positions across technology, finance, logistics, aviation, law, and media, in India and across the world.

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