From Fashion to Fermentation The Story Behind India's New Sachet-Format Kombucha Brand

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 27: For most people, a probiotic tablet is just something you take and forget about. For Nisha, it became the question that eventually led her to build a brand. After years of battling recurring infections and a gut health crisis brought on by a demanding new lifestyle, she went looking for a more natural alternative. That search ended up becoming Cha Cha Boocha, a sachet format kombucha brand now trying to bring fermented wellness into everyday Indian routines.

Nisha's journey to Cha Cha Boocha didn't begin in a laboratory or a food business. It began with a simple desire to understand her own health better.

Before Cha Cha Boocha, Nisha was building a career in fashion design, with ambitions of launching her own label. A move to Dubai for a new job brought an exciting new chapter, but also a hectic schedule that left little room for self-care.

"Between work, family, and a small baby, my own health slowly took a back seat," says Nisha. "I started falling sick on and off. Antibiotics and strong medication became part of my routine, and I could feel my gut health taking a hit."

She was prescribed probiotics in tablet form, which helped, but left her wanting something more sustainable. "I wanted to understand my body better, and find a natural, everyday way to support my gut, rather than depend on a pill," she says.

Discovering Kombucha

Nisha began experimenting with fermentation at home, making kanji, kefir and curd, alongside yoga, strength training and clean eating. It was during this period of rediscovery that she came across kombucha.

"It just clicked," she recalls. "Here was a naturally fermented drink that was refreshing and delicious, and rooted in the idea of nurturing the gut, not just treating a problem after it appeared. I began wondering why shouldn't something like this be easier for people in India to enjoy every day."

But she also recognised that introducing kombucha to Indian consumers would take more than simply importing an existing product. It needed to be convenient, suited to Indian tastes and built for real Indian lifestyles. That realisation became the starting point for Cha Cha Boocha.

Building a Product for the Indian Market

Nisha worked closely with dieticians and food technologists over the course of a year, running trials to develop a formulation and flavour profile suited to the Indian palate. What she arrived at was a convenient sachet format -- India's new sachet-format kombucha, manufactured in India -- that does away with the need for bottles, refrigeration planning or preparation.

"No bottles to carry, no preparation to plan, no complicated routine, just fermented wellness in a convenient sachet," says Nisha. "Pick it up, carry it, and refresh."

Positioning Cha Cha Boocha as an Everyday Alternative

The brand is positioning itself as a better-for-you alternative to sugary colas and everyday beverages, targeting consumers navigating busy office hours, travel and packed schedules. According to the company, the drink is designed to be enjoyed alongside or after meals, as part of a fermented-foods routine that supports gut health.

"Life today is busy, long office hours, meetings, commutes, travel. Taking care of our health can feel like just another task on an already packed schedule," says Nisha. "Cha Cha Boocha is built so that it doesn't have to be. It's designed to be convenient, portable and ready when you are."

A Personal Mission

For Nisha, the brand remains closely tied to her own journey from illness to recovery. "Cha Cha Boocha was born from my own experience, from being a busy mother and working woman who had lost touch with her health, to someone who rediscovered the simple power of fermentation," she says. "It's a reminder that sometimes, in the middle of taking care of everyone else, we need to come back and take care of ourselves too

For more details, contact:

Website: https://chachaboocha.com/

Phone: +91-9821637858

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