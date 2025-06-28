"From Guinness World Record to Global Climate Leadership: Save Earth Mission's Next Big Leap"

PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 28: Following its historic feat of planting over 500,000 trees in just 1 hour under the banner of "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam," Save Earth Mission has captured the world's attention and inspired a global climate awakening. The Guinness World Record-breaking campaign, which saw massive participation across India, was celebrated internationally and featured on prestigious media platforms including Forbes, Fox, Business Insider, and leading national and international TV networks.

Now, Save Earth Mission is going global.

The organization has officially announced its biggest international event yet - the Save Earth Mission Global Vision Unveiling - a monumental gathering that will mark the launch of Save Earth Mission's global strategy to plant 30 billion trees by 2040 and guide the world toward net zero carbon emissions.

The event will take place on July 3, 2025, at 6:00 PM IST, at the iconic GIFT City Club in Ahmedabad, India.

This global announcement marks a major leap in Save Earth Mission's journey -- a platform where the organization will unveil its expanded roadmap and rally international chapters toward a unified climate goal. With leaders, representatives, and volunteers from across the Save Earth Mission global network expected to attend, the event will set the stage for country-wise plantation drives, new global collaborations, and an accelerated push toward reforestation and sustainability.

The location was finalized through a global public voting process, where shortlisted cities -- including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Goa, Bangkok, and Ahmedabad -- were presented to the Save Earth Mission global community. With the highest number of votes, Ahmedabad was selected as the host city, positioning India as the epicenter of this next chapter in climate action.

"This is a proud moment not only for India but for the entire world. The people have spoken, and Ahmedabad has emerged as a symbol of global climate solidarity," said Sandeep Choudhary, President - India Chapter, Save Earth Mission. "At the Global Vision Unveiling, I will be presenting Save Earth Mission's roadmap for global tree plantations, cross-border collaborations, and how we will mobilize citizens, corporates, and governments to collectively reach the 30 billion tree milestone by 2040."

The Save Earth Mission Global Vision Unveiling will feature keynote presentations, strategic partnership announcements, country-wise plantation commitments, cultural showcases, and a unified global declaration to restore Earth's ecosystems.

This event marks a critical inflection point in the world's fight against climate change -- a moment where action replaces promises, and collective steps are taken toward a greener, more sustainable planet.

About Save Earth Mission:

Save Earth Mission is the world's fastest-growing climate action movement, aiming to plant 30 billion trees by 2040 and lead the transition to net zero carbon emissions. Active in over 50 countries, Save Earth Mission combines grassroots participation, cutting-edge technology, and global collaboration to fight deforestation, rebuild ecosystems, and create a sustainable future. Its flagship campaign, "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam," continues to unite millions around the world in the mission to act for the planet.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)