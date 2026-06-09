From Housing to Commercial, Real Estate Sector Gets Stability Push as RBI Holds Repo Rate at 5.25 percent

NewsVoir

NCR, Delhi [India], June 8: The RBI's decision on June 5 to maintain the repo rate at 5.25 percent comes at a time when global economic uncertainty continues to remain elevated amid geopolitical tensions, volatile crude oil prices, and persistent inflation concerns across major economies. Against this backdrop, the RBI's cautious yet stability-oriented approach has been widely viewed as a confidence-building measure for domestic markets, including real estate.

Industry stakeholders across both residential and commercial segments believe the move helps preserve financial predictability at a time when investor sentiment and business expansion decisions remain closely tied to macroeconomic stability. While steady borrowing costs are expected to support housing demand and buyer confidence, the policy continuity is also seen as positive for commercial real estate. Developers believe the decision reinforces market stability without disrupting the sector's ongoing growth momentum.

Sahil Agarwal, CEO, Nimbus Group, says, "The RBI's decision appears both prudent and timely, viewed in the context of the ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. Crude prices remain high, and inflation risks have not disappeared. It has brought relief and provides continuity in financial planning for the real estate sector. It allows projects already under execution to move ahead without facing an unexpected increase in financing costs while leaving room for future policy action if conditions demand it. In short, the RBI has chosen caution over reaction, and we welcome it."

Deepak Kapoor, Director, Gulshan Group, says, "At a time when India is facing global headwinds, the RBI's announcement to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent and maintain a neutral stance is a statement of confidence in the country's growth. More than the BPS point, for homebuyers, it is about whether the EMI remains comfortable and whether this is the right time to buy a home. We are seeing strong interest from families looking for better lifestyles, larger homes and integrated communities. Stability in interest rates supports that aspiration and encourages buyers to move ahead with greater confidence."

B.K. Malagi, Vice Chairman, Experion Developers, says, "The real estate sector has demonstrated considerable resilience over the past few years, and a steady repo rate only adds to that strength. For the housing market, this translates into sustained sales velocity, healthy project launches, and improved buyer absorption. We are in a period of genuine momentum, and such an announcement ensures that momentum compounds rather than corrects."

Sehaj Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC Group, says, "Real estate remains closely linked to consumer sentiment, and predictability in borrowing costs plays a significant role in sustaining demand. Keeping this in view, the decision to keep the repo rate unchanged at 5.25 percent ensures that the gains achieved through a stable interest-rate environment are not interrupted. Infrastructure-led growth across NCR, particularly around emerging corridors, continues to create long-term opportunities for residential projects. Stable financing conditions allow both developers and buyers to focus on long-term opportunities rather than short-term policy adjustments."

Harinder Singh Hora, Founder Chairman, Reach Group, says, "Commercial real estate operates on long investment cycles. Office occupiers, retailers and institutional investors generally prefer stable financial conditions when evaluating expansion strategies. Keeping the repo rate unchanged preserves confidence in business planning while avoiding any sudden increase in financing costs. The policy outcome is especially relevant as India continues to attract investment into business parks, mixed-use developments and Grade-A commercial assets."

Saurab Saharan, Group Managing Director, HCBS Developments Limited, says, "The RBI's decision to maintain the repo rate is positive for the real estate sector, ensuring stable borrowing costs and greater certainty for both developers and homebuyers. It enables developers to plan project launches and execution more effectively, while giving buyers the confidence to move forward with their long-term homeownership plans."

Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech, says, "The RBI's decision to maintain the repo rate at 5.25 percent provides a reassuring sense of continuity for the housing sector, particularly at a time when homebuyer sentiment remains closely tied to borrowing costs. Stable interest rates help create greater predictability around home loans, enabling buyers to make long-term ownership decisions with more confidence. For developers as well, a steady financing environment supports better liquidity planning and smoother project execution."

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