From Indian farms to American kitchens: BharatRohan takes its drone monitored spices to the US

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], November 11: BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Limited ("BharatRohan" or "the Company"), listed on BSE (SME) (BSE: 544535), today announced its entry into the United States through its step-down subsidiary, BharatRohan Inc. BharatRohan Inc. will launch a traceable, lab-tested spice range under the "BharatRohan" brand in Q1 2027, starting on Amazon and its own website.

BharatRohan Inc., incorporated in Delaware, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Groeigids B.V., the Netherlands, which is wholly owned by the Company.

The market opportunity

The United States imported spices worth about USD 2.1 billion in 2024, and India supplied about USD 374 million of that, or 18%. India is the dominant source for two of the staples in BharatRohan Inc.'s launch range:

India is also the world's leading spice exporter. It exported spices worth USD 4.72 billion in 2024-25 (Spices Board India), and the United States was its second-largest destination (Ministry of Commerce and Industry, via PIB).

Why traceability matters in the U.S.

Food safety is a live concern for U.S. buyers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has found Salmonella in 6.6% of imported spice shipments it sampled, and since 2024 has warned consumers about elevated lead levels in more than 20 ground cinnamon products. U.S. importers are also required to verify the safety of their foreign suppliers under the FDA's Foreign Supplier Verification Program.

What BharatRohan brings

- Farm-level data: the Company works with more than 58,000 farmers across over 2.6 lakh acres through its SourceAssure® platform, monitoring crops with drones through the growing season.

- Tested every batch: each batch is tested by NABL-accredited laboratories for pesticide residues against EU Maximum Residue Limits, microbiology and heavy metals.

- Proof on every jar: a QR code links each jar to its certificate of analysis and the farm where the spice was grown.

- Certified processing: the Company's India processing unit is undergoing FSSC 22000 certification, a scheme recognised by the Global Food Safety Initiative, expected in December 2026.

- Already operational in India: the same farm-to-pack model is already running in India, where the Company sells traceable, lab-tested spices directly to consumers through its SafeAssure store (safeassure.bharatrohan.in). BharatRohan Inc. extends this working model to the United States.

Launch plan

BharatRohan Inc. will launch with eight to twelve single-origin staples, including turmeric and cumin, alongside signature blends. Sales will begin on Amazon and the company's own website in Q1 2027, followed by B2B ingredient supply, natural and specialty retail, and later conventional grocery and foodservice. Product will be sourced, tested and processed by the Company in India, giving its farmer network and processing plant a dedicated route to U.S. consumers.

Management comment

Amandeep Panwar, Chairman and Managing Director, BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Limited, said:

"For ten years we have worked alongside our farmers to grow better crops and prove it with data. Bringing that proof to American families is a proud moment for our farmers and our company.

Our model starts at the farm. Through SourceAssure®, we buy directly from the farmers we work with, after monitoring their crops through the season under CropAssure® Program and testing every batch. We hold that inventory in India, close to where it is grown, and process and pack it in our own facility. That gives us control over quality, timing and cost at every step, and fewer hands between the farmer and the shelf.

Until now, much of what we sourced was sold in bulk to other brands, which captured most of the value. With BharatRohan Inc., we sell the same verified product under our own brand to U.S. consumers and businesses who value proof of origin and safety. Moving from bulk supply to branded sales lets us earn more from every kilogram we source. Over time, that strengthens the Company's margins, and it lets us return more of that value to our farmers."

About BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Limited

BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Limited (BSE SME: 544535) is an Indian agri-tech company founded in 2016. It uses drone-based hyperspectral imaging and data analytics to improve crop quality, optimise yield and raise farmer incomes. Through its CropAssure® and SourceAssure® platforms, the Company works with more than 58,000 farmers across over 2.6 lakh acres. It monitors crops from pre-sowing to harvest, buys produce directly from farmers, and supplies traceable, residue-tested spices and agricultural produce to corporate buyers and to consumers in India. Its U.S. step-down subsidiary, BharatRohan Inc., is launching a traceable, lab-verified spice brand in the United States.

For more information, visit www.bharatrohan.in.

Forward-looking statements: Statements in this release about the U.S. launch, product range, certification and channel plans are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

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