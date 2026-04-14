From Intent to Action: IncluEd Shiksha Samvaad Puts Practical Inclusion at the Centre of India's Classrooms

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], April 14: In a country where over 2.1 million Children With Special Needs (CWSN) are enrolled in schools, yet account for just 0.86% of total enrolment, a fundamental question continues to persist: what does inclusion actually look like inside a classroom?

At the IncluEd Shiksha Samvaad held on April 13, 2026, in New Delhi, that question moved from rhetoric to reality.

Hosted by Sol's ARC in collaboration with Shikshagraha, Peepul, and Bachpan Manao, the one-day convening brought together over 125 participants from government, education systems, civil society, and schools, with a clear focus: move beyond intent and enable action on inclusive education.

While India's policy frameworks, from the National Education Policy (NEP) to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, underscore inclusion, the challenge remains deeply operational. Children are often present in classrooms but not meaningfully participating. Gender disparities persist, with 57% of enrolled CWSN being boys and 42% girls, pointing to deeper structural and social barriers.

"When only 12% of CWSN make it from Grade 1 to Grade 12, we are not looking at a dropout crisis -- we are looking at a belonging crisis. A Viksit Bharat that counts on its demographic dividend cannot afford to lose entire categories of children before they ever reach their potential. Inclusive classrooms are not a welfare measure; they are the foundation of a truly future-ready India," said Khushboo Awasthi, Co-founder of ShikshaLokam and Weaver of the Shikshagraha movement.

At the heart of the convening was the launch of the Micro Improvement Project and its accompanying Micro Improvement Compendium - a guidebook designed to make inclusion practical, immediate, and scalable. The compendium brings together 50 classroom practices drawn from 11 schools across 6 cities, further informed by work across states such as Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Daman & Diu. From peer buddy systems and visual routines to inclusive school events and home-school communication tools, the practices are designed to be low-cost, adaptable, and implementable within existing classroom realities.

"We believe inclusion is not just about intent, but about ensuring every tool is free, accessible, and within everyone's reach," said Sonali Saini, founder of Sol's ARC.

Released as a digital public good, the guidebook is freely available for educators and systems to adopt and adapt, with the larger goal of embedding inclusion into everyday school practice rather than treating it as a specialised intervention.

"The burden of inclusion should never rest on the child; the responsibility lies with the system to adapt. True inclusion is measured not by how much a learner adjusts, but by how much our pedagogy and institutional design evolve to meet them," said Kruti Bharucha, Founder & CEO, Peepul. On Peepul's commitment to creating inclusive learning spaces, she further added, "We are determined to shift classroom practices across the country, ensuring that every learner, regardless of their starting point, has a system that is designed to help them thrive."

The initiative builds on the growing momentum of the Shikshagraha movement, which has demonstrated how small, localised actions can scale across systems, with over 13.7 lakh micro-improvements initiated, 3.5 lakh leaders driving change, and more than 1.76 lakh schools participating across 12 states and 250 districts. This signals a shift from isolated pilots to ecosystem-driven change.

The Samvaad itself was designed as an immersive, practice-led experience. Participants engaged with interactive workshops, including a sign language session, experience zones showcasing inclusive practices, and panel discussions featuring policymakers, educators, and individuals with lived experience. The emphasis throughout was on making inclusion tangible, actionable, and replicable across contexts.

"Inclusion is simply about every child feeling wanted, heard, and that they belong. A teacher must be a keen observer and a collaborator: asking whether a child can see the board, hear the instruction, and feel that they matter. Inclusion is not only about ramps and toilets; it is about the moment a child looks up and feels seen -- because the child who feels they belong today becomes a confident learner tomorrow. That is the true power of the teacher," said Dr. Sharad Sinha, Head, Department of Teacher Education, National Council of Educational Research and Training.

Beyond the event, the Micro Improvement Project will be scaled through state-level workshops, partner networks, and digital platforms, alongside integration with tools like the IncluEd chatbot to provide teachers with contextual, on-demand support. The guidebook will continue to evolve based on classroom feedback, building towards a living repository of inclusive practices.

The discussions also surfaced deeper systemic challenges from gaps between RTE and RPwD provisions to benchmark disability thresholds that leave many children unsupported, and the everyday reality of teachers navigating inclusion without adequate tools or training. Yet, the convening reinforced a central insight: meaningful change does not always require large reforms; it can begin with small, intentional shifts in everyday practice.

"The challenge of building an inclusive, future-ready education system is too complex for any one actor to solve alone. Many organisations are already creating powerful solutions -- but often in isolation. Shikshagraha brings these efforts together as a collective force, so we can share, learn, and build beyond what any one of us can do individually. That is how real, systemic change happens -- and we are thrilled to have Sol's ARC as a partner in this movement," Awasthi added.

As the event concluded with a collective pledge - "I accept, I involve, I include," the message was clear: inclusion in education cannot be delivered top-down. It must be owned, practiced, and sustained by the ecosystem.

And sometimes, that shift begins with just one small change.

About IncluEd

IncluEd is a platform that brings together diverse stakeholders across the education ecosystem to drive conversations and action on inclusive education.

About Sol's ARC

Sol's ARC works towards building inclusive education systems by enabling schools and educators with practical, accessible solutions for diverse learners.

About Peepul

Peepul is an education-focused non-profit dedicated to transforming public school systems in India. Partnering with governments to deliver impact at scale, Peepul currently reaches nearly 5 million students and 60,000+ teachers across 50,000+ schools in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

Beyond academic excellence, Peepul reimagines the classroom as a safe, equitable, and future-ready environment where no child is left behind. Through its "Exemplar" school model, the organisation has institutionalised specialised support via Enrichment Rooms and dedicated Special Educators, empowering all stakeholders to build teacher capacity for neurodiversity and integrating robust child protection protocols and strategic mental health partnerships.

About Shikshagraha

Shikshagraha is a people-powered movement to improve all 1 million public schools in India, so that every child experiences enriching learning and is ready for the future.

Real change begins with the child at the centre -- their learning, confidence, well-being, and aspirations, and with those closest to the child. The movement enables parents, women and youth to demand and support quality education, and equips teachers, school leaders, and officials with tools for micro-improvements towards systemic change.

Currently, 40+ civil society, industry and philanthropic partners in the Shikshagraha network are collectively strengthening 1,17,000+ schools across 47 districts across 14 states & UTs. This includes enabling education leaders to lead need-based school improvements and amplifying women, youth and community participation in the public education system.

Shikshagraha works towards improving schools where the need is greatest, supports leadership on the ground, and shifts the norms that hold education back. Through visible practice change and collective action by communities, governments, civil society, and markets, it reimagines what public schools can and must deliver.

Visit shikshagraha.org for more details.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)